Pass interference, whether flagged or not, can be challenged by coaches and reviewed by officials next season.
NFL team owners voted Tuesday on a one-year trial basis to include those often-controversial penalties in the officiating replay review system. Coaches still will have two challenges per game, and in the final two minutes of a half or fourth quarter or for all of overtime, the replay official can order a review of offensive or defensive pass interference.
The major change — owners traditionally have been highly reluctant to include any penalties in the replay process — stems from an egregious missed call in the NFC championship game that likely led to the Rams making the Super Bowl and the Saints falling short.
Baseball
Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs agreed to a contract that adds $55.5 million from 2020 to 2023, guaranteeing he will receive $62,905,000 over the next five seasons.
Hendricks, 29, has gone 52-33 with a 3.07 ERA in 132 starts and one relief appearance over five seasons.
• NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets agreed to a $137.5 million, five-year contract, a deal that guarantees an additional $120.5 million over four seasons.
A right-hander who turns 31 in June, deGrom had a 1.70 ERA last year yet went 10-9 on a Mets team that finished 77-85.
Soccer
Christian Pulisic became the youngest American to score 10 international goals, then limped off with a quadriceps injury during the United States' 1-1 exhibition tie against South American champion Chile at Houston, a result that denied Gregg Berhalter's bid to become the first American coach to win his first four games.
Pulisic scored in the fourth minute, bursting toward goal, running onto a one-touch pass from Gyasi Zardes and beating goalkeeper Gabriel Arias from just inside the penalty area.
Chile, ranked 13th in the world, tied the score in the ninth minute when 28-year-old defender Oscar Opazo scored his first international goal.
Tennis
Top seed Novak Djokovic was upset by Roberto Bautista Agut 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round of the Miami Open.
The world No. 1 was looking to win his 850th match but fell short.
Djokovic was leading 6-1, 4-5 when rain delayed play for 30 minutes. Returning to the court, Djokovic surrendered his serve on a second break point in the 12th game to lose the second set.
UFC
Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed-martial arts, hours before a report surfaced detailing sexual assault accusations made against the former UFC champion last year.
The New York Times reported that McGregor, 30, is under investigation in Ireland after a woman accused him of sexual assault in December. McGregor was arrested and released by Irish police in January but has not been charged with a crime, according to the report.
