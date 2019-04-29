Two Washburn University football players who were shot outside of an off-campus house party hours after one of them was drafted by the New York Giants were “in the wrong place at the wrong time,” authorities said Monday.
The shooting early Sunday killed defensive back Dwane Simmons and injured cornerback Corey Ballentine, whom the Giants drafted in the sixth round on Saturday.
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told SiriusXM NFL radio on Monday that Ballentine was expected to join the team for its minicamp this weekend.
Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said a preliminary investigation showed that Simmons and Ballentine were among roughly 50 people at the party, which was not specifically to celebrate Ballentine being drafted, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported. After a disturbance inside the home, the two 23-year-old players and some other partygoers went outside, he said.
A car containing two to four people — who were strangers to the men — pulled up and exchanged words with people in the street.
Someone from the car apparently shot Simmons and Ballentine, but it was unclear Monday if the shots came from inside or outside the car, Cochran said.
The altercation inside the home and the shooting don’t appear to be linked, he said, and the people inside the car apparently didn’t attend the party.
Police were questioning more than 20 potential witnesses Monday. They also questioned Ballentine but hoped to do a longer interview later, Cochran said.
Police haven’t said how many times Simmons and Ballentine were shot. And no information on possible suspects or the vehicle has been released.
A candlelight vigil for Simmons will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Washburn campus.
Soccer
It’s awards season in English soccer, typically a time to hail David de Gea’s contribution at Manchester United.
Not this year.
There was no chance of the Spain international making it into the Premier League’s team of the year for the sixth time in seven seasons when it was announced last week.
He can also forget about being named Manchester United’s player of the year for the fifth time in six seasons, despite there being a dearth of alternatives.
Indeed, De Gea probably wants this season to be over already.
A hat trick of mistakes in three of United’s biggest games of the season over the last two weeks have crowned arguably the worst year of the 28-year-old Spaniard’s career.
• Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly will miss the African Cup of Nations after damaging a medial ligament in his right knee playing for Manchester United. United says the center back has been ruled out of its final two games in the Premier League, against Huddersfield and Cardiff, and wouldn’t be available for the June 21-July 19 continental tournament in Egypt.
