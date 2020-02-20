Briefly: NFL owners agree to CBA terms

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

McFadden, 32, played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders. He spent seven seasons with the Raiders then signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played for three seasons before retiring in 2017.

• Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry elected to have hip surgery after initially opting not to have the operation.

Landry was bothered by his hip all last season, but still finished with a team-leading 83 catches for 1,1174 yards and six touchdowns. He visited a specialist after the season and decided not to have the procedure before changing his mind after playing with pain in the Pro Bowl.

Landry had estimated he would be sidelined six to eight months if he had the surgery. However, a Browns spokesman said the team expects Landry to make a complete recovery "for the 2020 season.”

Tennis

Roger Federer has had surgery on his right knee and will miss the French Open and several other tournaments.

Writing on his Facebook page Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said his knee “has been bothering me for a little while” so he "decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday (Wednesday).”