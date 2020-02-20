Briefly: NFL owners agree to CBA terms

NFL owners voted to accept the negotiated terms for a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday.
Now the onus is on the players, who have a conference call Friday.
With the league eager to reach a collective bargaining agreement with the players in the next few weeks — the current deal runs out in March 2021 — team representatives were summoned to New York to discuss the NFL's proposal.
Among the items in that proposal, according to several people familiar with the negotiations but speaking anonymously because they are not authorized to release such information: A 17-game schedule, which always has been a stumbling block in talks with the NFL Players Association. More roster spots per team would be a must for the players; a reduction of the preseason; a higher share of revenues for the players; the current number is 47 percent; an expansion of the playoffs, something the NFL has been seeking for years.
• Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden was sentenced to four days in jail after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated early last year.
McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant.
He pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated, the Dallas Morning News reported. He was sentenced to four days in jail and received credit for one day of time served, and a resisting arrest charge was dismissed.
McFadden, 32, played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders. He spent seven seasons with the Raiders then signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played for three seasons before retiring in 2017.
• Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry elected to have hip surgery after initially opting not to have the operation.
Landry was bothered by his hip all last season, but still finished with a team-leading 83 catches for 1,1174 yards and six touchdowns. He visited a specialist after the season and decided not to have the procedure before changing his mind after playing with pain in the Pro Bowl.
Landry had estimated he would be sidelined six to eight months if he had the surgery. However, a Browns spokesman said the team expects Landry to make a complete recovery "for the 2020 season.”
Tennis
Roger Federer has had surgery on his right knee and will miss the French Open and several other tournaments.
Writing on his Facebook page Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said his knee “has been bothering me for a little while” so he "decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday (Wednesday).”
Federer will skip tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami prior to the French Open, which starts on May 24.
Federer could potentially return to play at one of his favorite tournaments in Halle, Germany, on June 15. He has was won the grass-court tournament 10 times. Wimbledon starts June 29.