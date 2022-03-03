Briefly: NFL halts its COVID-19 protocols

The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining.

In an agreement with the players' association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.

Should the NFL find reasons to reimpose any aspects of the protocols, it will do so in conjunction with the NFL Players Association.

Teams are required to remain in compliance with state and local laws and may continue “reasonable measures to protect their staff and players,” said the memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Regardless of vaccination status, players and staff no longer must wear face coverings at team facilities, though each club can require it individually. Social distancing signs no longer are required as well.

The league eliminated mandatory testing of players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Testing will occur only when clinically indicated or at the direction of a team physician.

But each team must have a facility to accommodate anyone who reports symptoms that require testing.

Weight room restrictions, including capacity limits, have been dropped, though each team can impose its own rules for weight room usage.

Contact tracing devices have not been required since Jan. 3, and the service is being discontinued.

The league is encouraging everyone to continue monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 on a daily basis before entering the team facility. Any individual who tests positive must isolate for five days after the positive test.

Auto racing

Formula One champion Max Verstappen has signed a new deal that keeps him at Red Bull to 2028.

The 24-year-old Verstappen was rewarded on Thursday for beating Lewis Hamilton to win his first world championship last year, with another five years added on the contract that ran through 2023.

“Choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision," the Dutchman said in a statement. "I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term.”

Verstappen, who made his F1 debut at the age of 17, will open his title defense in Bahrain on March 20.

• Formula One has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Thursday that Russia “will not have a race” in the future.

F1 already canceled this year's race, which had been scheduled to be held in Sochi on Sept. 25. But following further discussions this week, F1 went a step further and ended a contract which ran until 2025.

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix,” F1 said in a statement. “Russia will not have a race in the future.”

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and several other drivers said last week they would not have raced in Russia even if F1 had decided to go there.

Baseball

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer met for 1½ hours Thursday and discussed the major issues in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball's lockout.

Union general counsel Ian Penny and MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword also participated in the session.

The players' association executive board was to hold a conference call later Thursday. The sides then may decide the next step in the drawn-out negotiations.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 92nd day Thursday and is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

Golf

Tiger Woods still moves the needle in golf even when he barely plays.

The PGA Tour informed players on Wednesday that Woods was the winner of the new $40 million “Player Impact Program” that rewards those who generate the most positive interest in golf measured by five metrics.

Woods won the $8 million prize over Phil Mickelson, who claimed on Twitter in December that he was the winner.

The tour had said the program would be measured through the end of the year. Woods captivated golf in December when he returned from a shattered right leg in a February car accident to play the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.

