Briefly: NFL fines Washington $10M

The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization's workplace misconduct.
The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league's discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson's investigation that began last summer.
The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment "highly unprofessional."
Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next "several months." Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on Tuesday.
Cycling
Mark Cavendish is rolling back the years at the Tour de France.
Back in the race for the first time since 2018, the British sprinter has regained some of the luster of his youth to dominate the field again.
Cavendish claimed the short and flat sixth stage on Thursday in a mass sprint — in the very same city where he posted the first of his impressive 32 stage wins 13 years ago.
After winning Stage 4 on Tuesday to start his unexpected comeback to the top, the best sprinter in the history of the race took a step closer to Belgian great Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins.
Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader's yellow jersey at the end of the 100-mile transition stage in central France with an eight-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar.
Soccer
Jadon Sancho is joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for $100 million.
Sancho started his career at Manchester City's academy but rejected a deal to stay and joined Dortmund in 2017. He has scored 50 times in his 137 appearances since moving to Germany.
College baseball
Mississippi State's first national championship had been building since 1985, when “Thunder and Lightning” — Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro — were the stars on what's known as the best team to not win a College World Series.
Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, the Bulldogs scored early and built on their lead, and at the end they were in a dogpile celebrating a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals Wednesday night.
Bednar, working on three days’ rest, walked three of the first five batters he faced before retiring 15 in a row. He turned the game over to Sims to start the seventh, and Vandy broke up the no-hitter when Carter Young singled into center field with one out in the eighth.
Bednar (9-1), whose 15 strikeouts in his Omaha debut against Texas on June 20 were the most here in 25 years, fanned four against Vandy (49-18) and was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player.
College
University of Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank was selected as the chair of the Big Ten Conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors.
Blank’s two-year term as the council’s chair began Thursday and she replaces Northwestern’s Morton Schapiro. Blank, Schapiro, Illinois chancellor Robert Jones and Michigan president Mark Schlissel make up the COP/C’s executive committee for the next academic year and will serve as the executive/compensation committee for the conference.