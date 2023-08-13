Paris Saint-Germain soccer superstar Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

France's leading sports daily L'Equipe said on its website Sunday that the PSG and Brazil forward will receive a total of $175 million over two seasons. No details were given as to how much the transfer fee would be for Neymar, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona.

The Associated Press has asked defending French champion PSG to confirm the deal. The request was not immediately answered.

Neymar's current contract with PSG runs until 2025.

Neymar missed PSG's season-opening 0-0 draw against Lorient in the French league on Saturday after training alone on Friday, with the club saying it was because he was recovering from a viral infection. But Neymar is heading for a PSG exit and could leave during the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old Brazilian joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of $244 million six years ago.

• Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned on Sunday, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup.

The Italian soccer federation issued a short announcement saying that Mancini communicated his resignation “late last night,” adding that a new coach would be named “over the next days.”

The federation doesn’t have much time to find a new coach with Euro 2024 qualifying matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 9 and 12, respectively.

Former Italy coach Antonio Conte, who left Tottenham in March, and Luciano Spalletti, who led Napoli to the Serie A title last season and said he wants to take a sabbatical this season, are among those being mentioned as a possible replacement.

Golf

Lilia Vu was already smiling when her long, snaking birdie putt dropped into the cup on the 18th green, confirming her — not that it was ever in doubt — as the Women’s British Open champion and a two-time major winner.

The 25-year-old Californian has plenty to smile about. A first LPGA Tour win. Two major championships. An imminent ranking of No. 1 in the world.

How that’s for a breakthrough season?

“It sounds almost unreal,” Vu said.

With accurate driving and relentless reliability on the greens, Vu took any potential drama out of the final round of the year's last major by staying largely out of trouble at Walton Heath and shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory on Sunday.

She began the day tied for the lead with popular home hope Charley Hull, with 11 players within five shots of them. By the time she teed off on No. 11, Vu led by five after seeing all of her rivals — including top-ranked Nelly Korda — falter one by one.

Hull, roared on by the locals on a course located just 30 minutes from where she grew up, holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the par-5 11th to trim the lead to three shots.

Vu responded with an approach to 3 feet for birdie at No. 12 and was never threatened down the stretch.

Baseball

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will skip his next scheduled pitching start Wednesday at Texas after telling manager Phil Nevin he was feeling some arm fatigue.

Nevin said Sunday that Ohtani is not injured and will return to the rotation during a series at home against the Reds that begins Aug. 21.

Nevin said Ohtani told him Saturday that he needed to take a start off. The right-hander will not take any time off as the team's designated hitter.

“He feels good at the plate,” Nevin said. “He feels healthy swinging at bat. It’s just the (throwing) right now, he’s got some normal arm fatigue that happens at times.”

Ohtani is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 22 starts this season. He is hitting .305 with an American League-leading 40 homers and 83 RBIs.