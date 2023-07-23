Josef Newgarden completed the weekend sweep he wanted at a track where he has had plenty of success, winning the IndyCar Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway.

Newgarden held onto the lead on a restart with three laps to go, winning by less than a second over Team Penske teammate Will Power.

It was the sixth victory of Newgarden’s career at the .875-mile oval and came a day after he led for 129 laps in another win. Newgarden needed a little extra work in this race after starting seventh — he started third on Saturday — but he was able to move into the lead by Lap 31 and maintained control the rest of the way.

Newgarden left the weekend in second place in the series standings, only 80 points behind leader Alex Palou. Palou, who finished third, came into the weekend with a 117-point lead over Scott Dixon, with Newgarden 126 points back in third place.

Newgarden continued his dominance on the series’ ovals this season. He won at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2, then won the Indianapolis 500. It was his fifth consecutive win on ovals dating back to last season.

Power, on the pole for both weekend races, led the first 30 laps before Newgarden used a lower line to pass Power and fellow Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin as they encountered slower traffic.

Soccer

Amanda Ilestedt scored in the 89th minute to give Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in its Group G opener at the Women's World Cup on Sunday and deny South Africa the first major upset of the tournament.

South Africa shocked Sweden when Hildah Magaia scored in the 48th minute. But Sweden got on the board in the 64th minute with Fridolina Rolfo's equalizer. Ilestedt then produced a perfect header from a corner with a minute left to help Sweden escape at the end of an unimpressive opening game effort.

Sweden failed to take advantage of a dominant first half in which it had 71% of possession, eight corners and five shots on goal, three on target.

• Stefanie van der Gragt scored on a header in the 13th minute, leading the Netherlands to a 1-0 win over Portugal at the Women’s World Cup on Sunday as the 2019 finalists began their tournament run.

The Dutch defender gathered herself as teammate Sherida Spitse lofted a corner kick her way, then headed the ball across the goal into the far side of the net. An offside review delayed the celebration.

The goal by the 30-year-old van der Gragt, who plans to retire after the Women's World Cup, was the quickest first goal of the tournament. The Dutch controlled the tempo of the game — Portugal’s first shot of the match didn’t come until the 82nd minute.

• Herve Renard knows all about World Cup shocks. He also knows an early setback can be overcome in international soccer.

With that in mind, the France coach was not unduly concerned by his team's 0-0 with Jamaica on Sunday, which was one of the biggest surprises so far at the Women’s World Cup.

Renard led Saudi Arabia to a famous win against Argentina at the men's World Cup in Qatar last year, before Lionel Messi's team rebounded and went on to lift the trophy for their country.

While there is no need for France to panic, this was still an unexpected result for the fifth-ranked team in the world and one of the tournament favorites.

By contrast Jamaica is ranked 43rd and entered the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand having lost all of its games at its World Cup debut in 2019 with a goal difference of -11.

Jamaica's players ran onto the field after the final whistle as if they'd been crowned world champions. It would have been a very different story had Kadidiatou Diani's 90th-minute header not struck the bar.

In a game of few chances, Diani had France's best opportunities to score a winner, but could not find a breakthrough at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Swimming

French 22-year-old Leon Marchand has broken Michael Phelps' world record in the men's 400-meter individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds. Phelps set the old record of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Marchand set the record on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships.

It was the last individual record that Phelps held since retiring for good after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Marchand swims at Arizona State and is coached by Bob Bowman, the coach of the American team at the world championships. He is a potential hometown superstar going into next year's Paris Olympics. He is also the favorite going into the 200 IM.

• Ariarne Titmus has broken the world record in the women 400-meter freestyle in a star-studded race that featured three women who have held the mark.

Titmus swam the distance in 3 minutes, 55.38 seconds to top the record set four months ago by Summer McIntosh of Canada of 3:56.08.

The record fell on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in southwestern Japan. Some billed it as the most compelling race of the entire championships.

American Katie Ledecky finished second in 3:58.73 with bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand in 3:59.59. Canadian McIntosh was fourth in 3:59.94.