Briefly: New role for Johnson: Owner of inactive XFL

Former wrestling star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.
The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the "Fast & Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises.
• The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Rick Spielman to a multi-year contract extension, the latest move toward maintaining continuity among the club's key leaders.
As they've done with previous deals, the Vikings matched their commitment to Spielman with theirs to head coach Mike Zimmer, who signed a three-year extension last month. Both Spielman and Zimmer had begun the final season of their contracts until gaining the extra measure of job security this summer.
Spielman was hired in 2006 as vice president of player personnel. He had his role elevated to general manager with full authority over the roster in 2012. Since that promotion, the Vikings have made the playoffs four times in eight seasons, with two NFC North titles. They are 72-54-2 over that span, the fourth-best record in the NFC.
• The San Francisco 49ers agreed on a one-year contract with free agent tight end Jordan Reed.
General manager John Lynch announced the deal to add another receiving option to pair with All-Pro George Kittle.
The 30-year-old Reed had 329 catches for 3,371 yards and 24 TDs in 65 career games for Washington but has ended up on the injured reserve list in four of his seven seasons. He missed all of 2019 after suffering a concussion in the preseason but Lynch said the team believes the risk of injury is outweighed by the reward if Reed stays healthy.
Reed has experience playing for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was his offensive coordinator in 2013 in Washington.
