Briefly: New role for Johnson: Owner of inactive XFL

Former wrestling star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.

The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.

The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.

Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the "Fast & Furious" and "Jumanji" franchises.

• The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Rick Spielman to a multi-year contract extension, the latest move toward maintaining continuity among the club's key leaders.

As they've done with previous deals, the Vikings matched their commitment to Spielman with theirs to head coach Mike Zimmer, who signed a three-year extension last month. Both Spielman and Zimmer had begun the final season of their contracts until gaining the extra measure of job security this summer.