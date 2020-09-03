Briefly: New mom Pironkova upsets Maguruza at U.S. Open

Tsvetana Pironkova smacked an ace on match point, part of the balancing act she made look easy from start to finish on Thursday.
The shot punctuated a 7-5, 6-3 upset win over No. 10-seeded Garbine Maguruza in the second round of the U.S. Open, Pironkova's first tournament after a three-year break to give birth to her son, Alexander.
A 32-year-old Bulgarian, Pironkova gave birth to Alexander in April 2018. She is playing in her 12th Open but her first since 2016, and it's her first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017.
Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round by beating unseeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3. Amanda Anisimova won a matchup of American teenagers, rallying past wild card Katrina Scott 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Cycling
Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko earned his first stage victory in his fifth Tour de France with a solo effort up Mont Aigoual, and Adam Yates of Britain kept the overall race lead.
Yates and the Tour's top contenders were still racing far behind the 27-year-old Lutsenko on the mountain when he crossed the line at the top with towering views of southern France.
Among the overall contenders, there were no changes at the top. Yellow-jersey wearer Yates is still three seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic from Slovenia. Another Slovene, Tadej Pogacar, is third, seven seconds behind Yates.
Yates was wearing the iconic yellow jersey for the first time Thursday. He inherited it from Julian Alaphilippe on Wednesday after the French rider was handed a time penalty that stripped him of the race lead.
Swimming
A 16-year-old from New Hampshire successfully swam across the English Channel, completing a 33-mile swim by reaching a sandy beach in France after darkness fell.
Vera Rivard, of Springfield, left Dover in the United Kingdom around 9:30 a.m. and arrived on a beach near Calais, France, just before midnight on Tuesday.
She crossed "roly-poly" waves in 64 degrees Fahrenheit, accompanied by a pilot boat affiliated with the Channel Swimming Association. Her mother and younger sister were aboard as her crew.
The swim took her more than 14 hours, and she is the second American to cross the channel this year, the Valley News reported.
Olympics
Nina Bocharova, an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast in the first Soviet Union team sent to a games, died. She was 95.
The Ukraine-born Bocharova died in Rome on Monday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. The cause of death was not stated.
Bocharova was the Soviet all-around national champion in 1949 and '51 then part of a dominant team at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, the governing body said.
She won gold medals in the team event and individual balance beam, plus silvers in the all-around behind teammate Maria Gorokhovskaya and team event for portable apparatus.
