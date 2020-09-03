Briefly: New mom Pironkova upsets Maguruza at U.S. Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tsvetana Pironkova smacked an ace on match point, part of the balancing act she made look easy from start to finish on Thursday.

The shot punctuated a 7-5, 6-3 upset win over No. 10-seeded Garbine Maguruza in the second round of the U.S. Open, Pironkova's first tournament after a three-year break to give birth to her son, Alexander.

A 32-year-old Bulgarian, Pironkova gave birth to Alexander in April 2018. She is playing in her 12th Open but her first since 2016, and it's her first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017.

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round by beating unseeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3. Amanda Anisimova won a matchup of American teenagers, rallying past wild card Katrina Scott 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Cycling

Kazakh rider Alexey Lutsenko earned his first stage victory in his fifth Tour de France with a solo effort up Mont Aigoual, and Adam Yates of Britain kept the overall race lead.

Yates and the Tour's top contenders were still racing far behind the 27-year-old Lutsenko on the mountain when he crossed the line at the top with towering views of southern France.