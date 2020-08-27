Briefly: Nebraska players suing Big Ten

Gareth Barry, who played 653 games in the Premier League, spent the past three years at West Bromwich Albion, which earned promotion to the top division last season.

Barry was in the youth team at Brighton before joining Aston Villa in 1997. He made his senior debut for Villa the following year, at the age of 17, and went on to make 441 appearances for the club before joining Manchester City in 2009.

Horse racing

The California Horse Racing Board has voted to proceed with a complaint seeking the disqualification of Justify from his victory in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby based on laboratory findings that show his post-race sample tested positive for scopolamine.

The racing board won’t file a complaint against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert because of what it called “substantial evidence” that the scopolamine resulted from environmental contamination from jimson weed. Baffert had denied giving the horse scopolamine, and blamed the contamination on jimson weed, which grows wild in California.

The New York Times first reported in September 2019 that Justify tested positive for the substance and that the racing board — behind closed doors — opted not to take action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0