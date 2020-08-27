Briefly: Nebraska players suing Big Ten

A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit Thursday, hoping a jury will force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season.
The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court contends, among other things, the players are losing a chance for development, exposure for a possible pro career and won’t be able to market themselves to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities.
The players want a court order that would keep the Big Ten from going through with its plan to push the football season to the spring. Listed as plaintiffs are Brant and Brig Banks, Alante Brown, Noa Pola-Gates, Jackson Hannah, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper and Garrett Snodgrass.
- Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years.
Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the team’s top returning receivers and return specialists. Georgia said Blaylock, a sophomore, hurt his left knee Wednesday in a noncontact drill.
Blaylock had 18 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns last season. He had a team-leading 14 punt returns for 128 yards.
Auto racing
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is not considering boycotting Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix in the way other athletes have done in the United States after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Wisconsin.
Hamilton, a six-time F1 champion and the only Black driver in the sport, said he supported the boycotts but that similar measures in Europe wouldn’t have the same impact.
Hamilton has regularly spoken out against racism in recent weeks following the killing of George Floyd — an unarmed Black man — by a police officer in Minneapolis in May. Hamilton and other drivers have taken a knee at every race so far this season in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Soccer
France midfielder Paul Pogba was left out of the national team squad after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Manchester United player was replaced by 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga for upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.
- Midfielder Weston McKennie is poised to become the first American player at Juventus.
The nine-time defending Serie A champion posted photos of McKennie’s arrival in Turin on Thursday ahead of an expected loan from German club Schalke.
The 21-year-old McKennie can play any of the midfield positions, which makes him a flexible option for new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.
- The Premier League’s record appearance-maker has finally retired at the age of 39.
Gareth Barry, who played 653 games in the Premier League, spent the past three years at West Bromwich Albion, which earned promotion to the top division last season.
Barry was in the youth team at Brighton before joining Aston Villa in 1997. He made his senior debut for Villa the following year, at the age of 17, and went on to make 441 appearances for the club before joining Manchester City in 2009.
Horse racing
The California Horse Racing Board has voted to proceed with a complaint seeking the disqualification of Justify from his victory in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby based on laboratory findings that show his post-race sample tested positive for scopolamine.
The racing board won’t file a complaint against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert because of what it called “substantial evidence” that the scopolamine resulted from environmental contamination from jimson weed. Baffert had denied giving the horse scopolamine, and blamed the contamination on jimson weed, which grows wild in California.
The New York Times first reported in September 2019 that Justify tested positive for the substance and that the racing board — behind closed doors — opted not to take action.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!