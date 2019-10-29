The NCAA Board of Governors took the first step Tuesday toward allowing amateur athletes to cash in on their fame, voting unanimously to permit them to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.”
The United States’ largest governing body for college athletics realized that it “must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” the board said in a news release issued after the vote at Emory University in Atlanta.
The NCAA and its member schools now must figure out how to allow athletes to profit while still maintaining rules regarding amateurism. The board asked each of the NCAA’s three divisions to create the necessary new rules beginning immediately and have them in place no later than January 2021.
A group of NCAA administrators has been exploring since May the ways in which athletes could be allowed to receive compensation for the use of their names, images and likenesses. The task force, led by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, presented a status report Tuesday to the Board of Governors, composed of university presidents.
Hockey
The Nashville Predators signed captain Roman Josi to an eight-year, $72.4 million deal worth $9.05 million a season.
The deal takes Josi off the free agent market next July. The deal starts with the 2020-21 season and keeps the captain under contract to 2027-28.
The 38th pick in the 2008 draft, Josi became Nashville’s eighth captain in September 2017. Now he is one of only four defensemen with at least 40 points in each of his last six seasons for Nashville. He was an All-Star last season and played for Switzerland at the 2014 Sochi Olympics
He currently is tied for second with five goals and 13 points among NHL defensemen and tied for 12th among all skaters.
- The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Brendan Perlini in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The 23-year-old Perlini has been a healthy scratch for most of this season, appearing in just one game. But he has 45 goals and 27 assists in 200 career appearances with Chicago and Arizona.
The Red Wings parted with defenseman Alec Regula in the deal. The 19-year-old Regula will remain with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League.
Boxing
A shoulder injury has ended the comeback attempt by 55-year-old former boxing champion Nigel Benn.
Benn scheduled his first professional fight since 1996 for Nov. 23 in Birmingham, but hurt his shoulder in training on Monday. He received anti-inflammatory injections in the shoulder last week but they were already failing to reduce acute pain which was affecting his punching power and movement.
He agreed on Tuesday he wasn’t fit to face 40-year-old Sakio Bika next month in what was planned as a one-off fight to give him “closure” on a career blighted by drug abuse, depression, and the death of his brother.
Benn claimed the WBO middleweight title in 1990, and held the WBC super-middleweight title from 1992-96. Bika was a former WBC super-middleweight champion.
Obituary
Al Bianchi, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was later an NBA coach and executive, died. He was 87.
The New York Knicks said Bianchi died in Arizona of natural causes. He was the team’s general manager from 1987-91, signing future All-Star John Starks.
Bianchi was an original member of the 76ers, starting his 10-year career with the Syracuse Nationals in 1956-57 and remaining with the team following its move to Philadelphia.
He spent two seasons as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics before moving over to the ABA, where he was the Coach of the Year in 1970-71 with the Virginia Squires. Bianchi also had two stints as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and one season with Chicago.
