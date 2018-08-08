The NCAA is carving out a limited role for agents to work with college basketball players and is changing key parts of its rules-enforcement system as part of numerous reforms in the wake of a corruption scandal.
The Indianapolis-based governing body for college sports announced Wednesday that its Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors had adopted a “series of significant policy and legislative changes” as part of an effort to “fundamentally” change the NCAA’s structure. Some are immediate, while others first require action from other agencies — such as the NBA changing the age limit for draft-eligible players that has fueled the wave of “one and done” at the college level.
That follows late-April recommendations from the commission headed by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following a federal investigation into alleged bribes and kickbacks designed to influence recruits on choosing a school, agent or apparel company. Georgia Tech president and Board of Directors chairman Bud Peterson said the NCAA had pushed through changes in about 3½ months that would “normally take us about two years through the governance process.”
The agent changes are about transparency and offering a legitimate avenue for communication or advice that previously could’ve taken place in the shadows — and raised the likelihood of attracting unscrupulous actors.
- Devin Harris is returning to the Dallas Mavericks for the third time after signing a $2.4 million free agent contract.
Dallas originally acquired Harris from Washington, along with Jerry Stackhouse and Christian Laettner, in a draft-day trade for Antawn Jamison in June 2004. He played for the Mavericks until getting traded to New Jersey in February 2008, in a deal that brought Jason Kidd to the Mavericks.
The 35-year-old Harris has averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in his 917 career games, including 446 starts.
Golf
Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died after a long struggle with cancer. He was 36.
Lyle, who won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008, was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and suffered recurrences of the disease in 2012 and 2017. He returned to the U.S. PGA Tour in 2013 after apparently having beaten cancer for a second time.
Football
Former NFL player Glenn Derby has been appointed head coach of the St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy football team in Delafield. He replaces Tim Shramek.
A 1983 graduate of Oconomowoc High School, Derby was a three-year starter at tackle, guard and long snapper for the University of Wisconsin.
Derby was drafted and played for the New Orleans Saints from 1988 to 1990. In 1991, he signed with the Green Bay Packers. His career ended in 1992 when he was injured during training camp and was unable to pass his physical for the Detroit Lions.
Tennis
Chinese player Peng Shuai has been banned for six months for breaching the sport’s anti-corruption program by attempting to change her doubles partner through coercion after the sign-in deadline at last year’s Wimbledon.
The Tennis Integrity Unit announced the sanction, with three months of her ban suspended. Peng was also handed a $10,000 fine, with $5,000 suspended.
Track & field
Nicholas Bett, a Kenyan runner who won the 2015 world championship title in the 400-meter hurdles, was killed in an early-morning car crash in the country’s famed high-altitude training region, police and his coach said. He was 28.
Nandi county police commander Patrick Wambani said Bett was killed in the crash on the road between Eldoret and Kapsabet, two of Kenya’s best-known distance-running training towns in the Rift Valley region. He was born and lived in the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.