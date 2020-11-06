Briefly: NBA season set to start on Dec. 22

The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday to support the notion of starting this coming season on Dec. 22, the date that the league has been targeting in its talks about how and when to get teams back on the floor for a planned 72-game season.
The vote, conducted by the NBPA’s board — which has a player rep from each team, entrusted to speak on behalf of his teammates — is just another part of a lengthy process.
Among the primary matters still to be determined: how much escrow will be taken from player salaries because of the shorter-than-usual season, and how the league and the players will navigate testing and other health and safety issues amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
All that has to be worked out before the plans for next season truly become official.
Talks between the NBA and NBPA on those and other topics are continuing, though there is obvious urgency to finalize things. The NBA draft is scheduled for Nov. 18 and the plan presented to players — and now approved by the team reps — calls for training camps to begin on Dec. 1.
Free agency would almost certainly have to be wedged between the draft and the start of those camps, the league year would have to open, trades would have to become permissible again and some players need to be presented with deadlines by which they will have to either accept or decline options for this coming season.
Baseball
The Boston Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press, restoring him to the dugout less than a year after letting him go because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.
The decision came about a week after Cora finished serving a one-season suspension assessed by Commissioner Rob Manfred for Cora’s cheating while bench coach of the Houston Astros during their run to the World Series championship in 2017. Cora joined the Red Sox in November 2017 and led Boston to the 2018 World Series title after a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins.
Boston finished third in 2019, and Cora was identified by Manfred last Jan. 13 as the ringleader in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme, with his penalty held off until Manfred ruled on sign stealing allegations against Boston. An infielder on Boston’s 2007 champions, Cora was mentioned 11 times in Manfred’s decision on the Astros.
The fallout from the Astros investigation also cost Houston manager AJ Hinch and newly hired New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán their jobs.
- Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen completed his $2.4 billion purchase of the New York Mets on Friday, ending the Wilpon family’s control of the franchise after 34 mostly frustrating years.
Cohen hired former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson as team president in his first move. The sale ended Jeff Wilpon’s tenure as chief operating officer.
The purchase, approved 26-4 by baseball owners on Oct. 30, is a record price for a baseball team, topping the $2 billion sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers from Frank McCourt to Guggenheim Baseball Management in 2012.
An entity controlled by Cohen owns 95% of the franchise, and the Wilpon and Katz families retain 5% of the team.
- Justin Turner will not be disciplined by Major League Baseball for coming onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates after testing positive for COVID-19.
The third baseman was removed after seven innings of Game 6 on Oct. 27 after MLB informed the Dodgers of the test result. He returned to the field after Los Angeles won 3-1, took off his mask and posed for a photograph with teammates.
Cycling
Defending champion Primoz Roglic extended his Spanish Vuelta lead before the final competitive stage after earning some precious bonus seconds at the finish of Stage 16, which was won by Magnus Cort Nielsen on Friday.
Roglic earned six bonus seconds after finishing second in the hilly stage. That gave him a 45 second advantage over Richard Carapaz heading into Saturday’s decisive mountain test.
Saturday’s stage will take riders 178 kilometers (110 miles) from Sequeros to the beyond-category summit at the top of the Alto de la Covatilla. The penultimate stage will determine the winner ahead of the ceremonial arrival in Madrid on Sunday.
Tennis
Diego Schwartzman missed securing a place in the season-ending ATP Finals after losing to Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-1 in the Paris Masters quarterfinals in Paris.
A semifinal berth would have sealed the last place at the finals in London from Nov. 15-22.
Medvedev next faces 2014 runner-up Milos Raonic, who saved two match points in beating unseeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) in their first meeting.
The Canadian saved the match points in a nail-biting tiebreaker, then concluded on his second match point with his 25th ace.
