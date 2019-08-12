The NBA announced its 2019-20 schedule on Monday, featuring another dip in back-to-back games for teams and a major change in the number of nationally televised games starting at 10:30 p.m. on the East coast.
The Milwaukee Bucks open the season at Houston on Oct. 24, and play Miami at the Fiserv Forum on Oct. 26.
The Bucks also will play at Philadelphia at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, along with Boston at Toronto, Houston at Golden State, Clippers at Lakers, and New Orleans at Denver.
The Bucks also travel to Paris on Jan. 24 to play Charlotte.
In all, there were 57 games on national television starting at 10:30 p.m. last season. That number falls to 33 this season, a dip of 42 percent.
Toronto will get its rings on Opening Night—Oct. 22—when it plays host to New Orleans and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. The Lakers — now featuring Anthony Davis to play alongside LeBron James — will play at the Clippers — now featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — in the second half of that doubleheader.
Soccer
Former defender Kate Markgraf has been named general manager of the U.S. women’s national team, U.S. Soccer announced Monday.
Markgraf will oversee the search for a new coach to replace Jill Ellis, who is leaving the team in October. Ellis is stepping away from the job after leading the United States to back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles.
The federation also announced that the general manager for the men’s national team, Earnie Stewart, has been promoted to the new position of sporting director, overseeing U.S. Soccer’s Sports Performance Department.
Markgraf appeared in 201 games during a playing career that spanned 12 years. She was a starter on the 1999 team that won the World Cup at the Rose Bowl, and also was part of the 2003 and 2007 World Cup teams. She played on three Olympic teams.
Markgraf, 42, played club soccer for the Boston Breakers of the WUSA and the Chicago Red Stars of the WPS. Following her retirement, she pursued a pair of master’s degrees and worked as a broadcaster, most recently for ESPN.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles messed around and got a triple-double. And just about everything else too on her way to a sixth U.S. women’s gymnastics title at Kansas City, Mo.
The Olympic champion began her preparation for the 2020 Games by drilling her boundary pushing triple-twisting, double-flip (aka the “triple-double”) at the end of her first tumbling run on floor exercise Sunday night, the exclamation point of another dazzling performance that showcased just how wide the gulf between Biles and the rest of the world has become.
Biles had a two-day all-around total of 118.500, nearly five points clear of Sunisa Lee in second and almost eight points ahead of Grace McCallum in third. The 22-year-old took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam and placed third on bars.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal won his fifth Rogers Cup title, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 on in just 70 minutes Sunday at breezy IGA Stadium in Montreal.
The 33-year-old Nadal won the event for the third time. The first came in 2005 at age 19 over Andre Agassi, and the second in 2013. Nadal won in Toronto in 2008 and 2018.
On the women’s side, Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury.
Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout. Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that the 37-year-old Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.
