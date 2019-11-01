President Donald Trump will welcome the come-from-behind Washington Nationals baseball team who will celebrate their World Series victory Monday on the South Lawn of the White House.
The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series. They’re the first team to win every road game of the World Series.
Trump attended part of Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington and was greeted with both cheers and boos. When the boos began as Trump’s image flashed on the ballpark’s giant video screen, the president seemed momentarily taken aback. He mouthed something to his wife, Melania Trump, while gamely trying to clap along.
- The New York Mets reportedly hired Carlos Beltrán as their manager.
Beltrán, who has never managed before, He replaces Mickey Callaway, who was fired after two seasons. A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11.
- This year’s World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros went the distance but finished as the third-least viewed.
The series averaged 13.91 million viewers according to national numbers from Nielsen, which is down 1.3% from last year, when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Dodgers in five games (14.1 million average). The Nationals’ first title had an 8.1 overall rating and 16 market share. Including streaming, the series average is 14.01 million.
The lowest-rated series remains 2012, when the San Francisco Giants swept the Detroit Tigers (12.64 million).
Auto racing
Denny Hamlin is racing for a NASCAR championship with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will require offseason surgery.
Hamlin said Friday he has had shoulder issues for years, and really doesn’t know what caused them. He said it hasn’t affected his driving the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and it wasn’t aggravated last weekend when he got horse-collared and pulled to the ground by a member of Joey Logano’s crew in a scuffle after the race in Virginia.
The 15-season Cup veteran arrived at Texas second in the standings with two races remaining to qualify for the title-deciding finale at Homestead. He has won at Texas three times, including seven months ago.
Tennis
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic sped into the Paris Masters semifinals by demolishing seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2.
He next plays U.S. Open semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, and leads the unseeded Bulgarian 8-1 in their career meetings with the only defeat coming on outdoor clay six years ago.
- Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals for the third straight year, beating Simona Halep 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 shortly after defending champion Elina Svitolina completed a near-perfect group stage at Shenzen, China.
In the semifinals, Pliskova will take on top-ranked Ash Barty — Australia’s first female year-end No. 1. Svitolina, who made it through the group stage without dropping a set, beat replacement Sofia Kenin 7-5, 7-6 (10). She will next face Belinda Bencic.
