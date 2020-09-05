Briefly: Nationals extend GM Rizzo

Soccer

The New York Red Bulls promoted Bradley Carnell to interim head coach after firing Chris Armas.

A former South African international who played in the World Cup, Carnell made debut Sunday when the struggling Red Bulls hosted the Philadelphia Union.

Carnell has been an assistant coach with the Red Bulls since 2017. He had previously worked as an assistant in South Africa's Premier Soccer League.

The 43-year-old former defender played in more than 300 professional games, mostly in the Bundesliga. He made 40 appearances for South Africa, highlighted by three starts in the 2002 World Cup.

The Red Bulls have a 3-4-2 record this season after losing 1-0 to DC United on Wednesday.

Tennis

Serena Williams came back from a slow start to beat Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the U.S. Open's third round.

Williams' victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Saturday allowed her to avoid what would have been her earliest exit at Flushing Meadows since she lost in the third round in her tournament debut all the way back in 1998.