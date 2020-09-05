Briefly: Nationals extend GM Rizzo

The Washington Nationals and general manager Mike Rizzo finalized a multiyear contract extension Saturday.
The 59-year-old Rizzo, who also holds the title of president of baseball operations, built the team that won the 2019 World Series championship. The Nationals have won four NL East titles, most recently in 2017. They won the last season's World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.
This year, the Nationals are in last place in the division in the pandemic-shortened season.
Rizzo is in his 12th season guiding the Nationals' baseball operations. He has the fourth-longest active tenure of any general manager in the majors.
Rizzo took over Washington's baseball operations in 2009. With Rizzo guiding the direction of the team, the Nationals are 951–867 — the seventh-best record in the majors in that span. Since 2012, the Nationals have baseball's third-best record at 743–590, trailing the Dodgers and Yankees.
Obituary
UW-Parkside's first athletic director, Dr. Thomas P. Rosandich, died Aug. 29, the school said. He was 88.
Rosandich serving as athletic director from 1968-72.
Following his time at Parkside, Rosandich became the founding President of The United States Sports Academy in Daphne, Ala. He served as the Academy’s president and CEO for 43 years until 2015.
Soccer
The New York Red Bulls promoted Bradley Carnell to interim head coach after firing Chris Armas.
A former South African international who played in the World Cup, Carnell made debut Sunday when the struggling Red Bulls hosted the Philadelphia Union.
Carnell has been an assistant coach with the Red Bulls since 2017. He had previously worked as an assistant in South Africa's Premier Soccer League.
The 43-year-old former defender played in more than 300 professional games, mostly in the Bundesliga. He made 40 appearances for South Africa, highlighted by three starts in the 2002 World Cup.
The Red Bulls have a 3-4-2 record this season after losing 1-0 to DC United on Wednesday.
Tennis
Serena Williams came back from a slow start to beat Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the U.S. Open's third round.
Williams' victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Saturday allowed her to avoid what would have been her earliest exit at Flushing Meadows since she lost in the third round in her tournament debut all the way back in 1998.
Williams was 16 then and had yet to win a Grand Slam title. She turns 39 in three weeks and is pursuing her 24th major championship in singles.
Auto racing
Brandon Jones swept past leaders Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin two laps from the end to take the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.
Jones looked like he'd simply be a spectator to the up-front battle over the final 20 laps between Chastain and Hamlin, who had moved up from starting last to contend for the victory.
Hamlin had cleared Chastain two laps from the end when Chastain bumped him from behind, opening things up for Jones to slide in front. That was all Jones needed for the win, his third of the season and fourth of his career.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!