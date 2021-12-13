Briefly: Nassar victims reach settlement

The legal wrangling between USA Gymnastics and the victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others, is over.

The fight for substantive change within the sport’s national governing body is just beginning.

A federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday confirmed a $380 million settlement between USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the hundreds of victims, ending one aspect of the fallout of the largest sexual abuse scandal in the history of the U.S. Olympic movement.

Over 90% of the victims, who number more than 500, voted in favor of the tentative agreement reached in September. That agreement called for $425 million in damages, but a modified settlement of $380 million was conditionally approved by the courts. More than 300 victims were abused by Nassar, with the remaining victims abused by individuals affiliated with USA Gymnastics in some capacity.

Football

The Miami Dolphins now have four players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list after adding safety Jevon Holland and running back Phillip Lindsay there on Monday.

Those moves come after running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were put on the list last week. The addition of Lindsay meant all three running backs on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster were on the list.

In response to the positive tests, Miami elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement on Monday from the practice squad. The team also worked out some running backs Monday.

Hockey

The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames’ next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period.

The Flames announced Monday that forwards Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson and Adam Ruzicka and defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were in the protocol.

Soccer

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for its women’s national team agreed to a three-month extension of their labor contract through March, a move announced on the same day players filed a brief asking a federal appeals court to reinstate their equal pay claim.

As part of the extension, the sides agreed the federation will stop paying the salaries of national team players in the National Women’s Soccer League. The allocation system of national team players had been in place since the league started play in 2013.

The extension gives more time for negotiations during the leadup to regional qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, scheduled for July 4-20.

After nearly a decade of crisscrossing the country and the globe for her professional career, Alex Morgan is headed home to Southern California.

Morgan is joining the San Diego Wave, which will begin play in the National Women’s Soccer League next season.

The addition of the Wave and Angel City FC in Los Angeles will bring the league to 12 teams in its 10th season. Former Manchester United coach Casey Stoney will lead San Diego in its inaugural year.

The trade sending Morgan to San Diego reunites her with former national team coach Jill Ellis, who is president of the Wave.

Ellis led the United States to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. Morgan was fixture on both teams.

The terms of the deal were undisclosed. The Athletic first reported that a deal was in the works earlier this month. The NWSL trade window does not open until Friday, the day after the league’s expansion draft.

Spain’s top soccer league has generated 4.95 billion euros ($5.6 billion) from the sale of subscription broadcast domestic rights for five seasons.

La Liga has sold games for live broadcast in Spain to a streaming service for the first time with DAZN picking up the rights to 175 matches per season.

Telefonica-owned Movistar has the rights to the other 205 games, including three complete rounds.

La Liga will be making 990 million euros per season from these rights packages, a slight uplift from 980 million euros a year in the current deals.

