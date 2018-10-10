There will not be an eighth NASCAR title for Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus.
Hendrick Motorsports will split the driver and crew chief — the longest pairing in NASCAR — at the end of a disappointing season. Johnson has not won a race in 17 months and was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.
Johnson and Knaus won their record-tying seventh championship in 2016 but have slumped in the two years since.
Johnson and Knaus were partnered in 2002 when Knaus built the No. 48 team as part of a Hendrick expansion. They won a record-tying seven titles and made the playoffs in all 15 years of its existence.
Obituary
Tex Winter, the innovative "Triangle Offense" pioneer who assisted Phil Jackson on 11 NBA championship teams with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, has died. He was 96.
Kansas State University said Winter died Wednesday in Manhattan.
Winter published "The Triple-Post Offense" in 1962 and teamed with Jackson to use the system to great success with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Winter assisted Jackson on championship teams with the Bulls in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998, and the Lakers in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2009.
Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, Winter spent more than six decades in coaching. He was 451-336 as a college head coach at Marquette (1951-53), Kansas State (1954-68), Washington (1969-72), Northwestern (1975-78) and Long Beach State (1978-83). He coached the Houston Rockets in 1972-74, going 51-78.
Hockey
The owner of a Canadian trucking company involved in the fatal hockey team bus crash that killed 16 people has been charged.
Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason said Wednesday that Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking is charged with non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations over a six-month period.
Thirteen people were also injured when a semi-trailer and the Humboldt Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was driving the semi unit, was charged earlier this year with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Officials with Alberta Transportation say eight charges have been laid against the trucking company owner. The charges include failure to maintain logs for drivers' hours of service, failure to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations, having more than one daily log for any day and failure to have or follow a written safety program.
Soccer
Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan scored two goals apiece to help the United States beat Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 in the Women's World Cup qualifying tournament at Cary, N.C.
Tobin Heath added a goal and two assists for the U.S., which led 4-0 at halftime.
Ranked No. 1 in the world, the United States advances to the CONCACAF Women's Championship semifinals in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday. The U.S. rolled through round-robin play in Group A with a 3-0 record, outscoring its opponents 18-0.
Golf
The PGA Championship will remain with CBS Sports and pick up a powerful partner in ESPN for weekday rounds as part of an 11-year agreement in which the networks will combine to deliver 175 hours of coverage across broadcast, cable and digital platforms.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, though it was clear the PGA Championship is more attractive held in May than in August.
The agreement gives CBS and ESPN, which broadcast the Masters, the first two majors of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.