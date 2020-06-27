Briefly: NASCAR ready for a first-time tripleheader

WNBA

The Los Angeles Sparks will be without Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver for the season so they can focus on their health.

Ogwumike, the No. 1 pick by the Connecticut Sun in 2014 has missed two seasons to deal with injuries and with the shortened schedule felt that it would be smart to take care of her health. She missed the 2015 with a knee injury and 2017 because of an Achilles tendon injury. Both were suffered while she played overseas.

Toliver, who signed with the team in the offseason as a free agent, was a member of the 2016 Sparks squad that won a WNBA title. She also helped Washington win the championship last season, She said she will use the time to get mentally and physically healthy for the 2021 season and “find new ways to make a positive impact in my community,”

The WNBA is set to begin play next month in Florida at the IMG Academy after postponing the original start date of May 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players will be housed at IMG and team practices will be held there while games will be held on two courts at Feld Entertainment Center, — a short 20-minute bus ride away.

Football

The San Francisco 49ers signed first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals.