Jimmie Johnson posed for a photo with Hall of Famers Bobby Allison and Richard Petty from an appearance this weekend and wrote the caption “367 and counting.”
His combined win total has been stuck on that number since June 4, 2017, when Johnson won the last of his 83 NASCAR Cup races. Mired in the worst slump of his career, the seven-time NASCAR champion was back at his favorite track on Sunday, his 11 wins at Dover International Speedway a record.
He has to wait another day to go for No. 12 and end his slump.
NASCAR will race at noon Monday after rain fell on the mile concrete track all day and the only action came from a Charlie Daniels Band concert. If the devil went down to Delaware, he would have needed a poncho. NASCAR tried to start the race but pulled the cars from the track after a handful of pace laps once the rain came again.
Soccer
Manchester United will have to settle for Europa League football next season after a dismal end to this campaign reached another low.
Chelsea, though, can start planning for the Champions League again.
The Premier League’s top-four picture crystalized on Sunday as Chelsea earned a 3-0 home win against Watford while United and Arsenal were both held to 1-1 draws.
It means Chelsea is guaranteed to finish at least fourth — earning a coveted Champions League spot after a year in the Europa League — while United can no longer end up better than fifth after next weekend’s final round.
“We haven’t deserved to be a top-four (side),” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after his team limped to a draw at already relegated Huddersfield. “When we got the opportunities we weren’t able to really grab them. Today was just the confirmation of a long season. Because in the end, the table doesn’t lie.”
Arsenal, meanwhile, will need a small miracle to overtake fourth-place Tottenham as it trails its north London rival by three points and an eight-goal margin on goal difference. The Gunners were also held 1-1 by Brighton at the Emirates in its final home game of the season, meaning it will probably have to win the Europa League in order to clinch a Champions League spot.
Chelsea and Arsenal could meet in the Europa League final if they both advance from the second leg of the semifinals on Thursday.
Cycling
Defending champion Primoz Roglic retained the Tour de Romandie title by winning the final-day time trial Sunday to extend his decisive lead.
Roglic was the only rider to complete the 16.85-kilometer (10 ½-mile) lakeside route in Geneva in under 20 minutes.
With his third stage win, the Slovenian rider ended the six-day race 49 seconds ahead of former world champion Rui Costa, who was seventh-fastest in the time trial.
Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, finished 1 minute 12 seconds back in third having been 10th in the time trial.
In blustery conditions Sunday, Victor Campenaerts — who broke the one-hour world record in Mexico last month — was 13 seconds behind Roglic. Filippo Ganna trailed by 15 seconds in third.
Romandie is Roglic’s third stage-race title this season after the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico.
