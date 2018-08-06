NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France announced Monday he was taking an indefinite leave of absence a day after his arrest in New York’s Hamptons on charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.
France had a blood-alcohol content that was more than twice the legal limit, smelled of booze and slurred his words after he was seen blowing through a stop sign in Sag Harbor on Sunday, police said. France has been NASCAR’s chairman and CEO since 2003. His uncle, Jim France, a vice chairman and executive vice president, will take over those roles on an interim basis.
France, 56, was arraigned at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court after spending the night in jail. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court Sept 14.
France, 56, was pulled over and arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after police said they saw his 2017 Lexus roll through a stop sign near the Sag Harbor waterfront.
His eyes were red and glassy and he struggled to keep his balance during field sobriety tests, police said. Tests showed France’s blood-alcohol content was 0.18, police said. The legal limit in New York is 0.08. Officers found five oxycodone pills during a subsequent search, police said.
College basketball
Thirteen North Carolina players face early season suspensions for selling team-issued shoes.
UNC said nine players received four-game suspensions for the secondary NCAA violations. Two players will sit two games and two others will be sidelined for one contest. The NCAA approved a school request to delay two suspensions affecting multiple players at one position, while the other 11 suspensions start with the Sept. 1 opener at California.
- UCLA has landed forward Shareef O’Neal.
The son of retired NBA great Shaquille O’Neal signed a grant-in-aid to attend UCLA this fall. He will enroll in summer school this month.
The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder from Los Angeles played the last two seasons at Crossroads High in nearby Santa Monica. As a senior last season, O’Neal helped the school win the CIF Division II state title for the first time since 1997. He had 29 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in the title game. O’Neal averaged 27 points as a senior while Crossroads finished with a 25-9 record.
College football
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says cornerback Josiah Scott is expected to miss about two months after a non-contact injury.
Scott started 12 games last season as a freshman. Dantonio didn’t elaborate on the injury. He said defensive end Dillon Alexander also went down with a non-contact injury. Alexander’s injury was to his foot.
- William & Mary says football coach Jimmye Laycock will retire after his 39th season. The 70-year-old Laycock has guided the Tribe to 245 victories, five conference titles and 10 appearances in the NCAA playoffs. William & Mary twice reached the semifinals, in 2004 and 2009, and his overall record is a 245-189-2.
Hockey
The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals filled out new coach Todd Reirden’s staff by hiring Scott Arniel and Reid Cashman as assistants.
For all the continuity on their roster, the Capitals have undergone the most change behind the bench this summer.
Coach Barry Trotz resigned after winning the Cup in his fourth season and went to the New York Islanders, taking assistant Lane Lambert and goaltending coordinator Mitch Korn with him.
Swimming
Russian teenage swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov added a gold and a silver to his European Championships medal haul in just over an hour’s span.
Kolesnikov dominated the men’s 100-meter backstroke for his third gold, and returned to the pool shortly afterward to help Russia take silver in the 4x100-meter medley relay.
Kolesnikov, who turned 18 last month, is living up to his billing as one of the big prospects for Russian swimming at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
