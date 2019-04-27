For the second week in a row, Rafael Nadal has fallen in the semifinals of a clay-court tournament he has dominated for more than a decade.
Dominic Thiem defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the Barcelona Open in Spain on Saturday, becoming the first player other than Novak Djokovic to defeat the Spaniard on clay four times.
The loss for Nadal came one week after he was beaten by Fabio Fognini in Monte Carlo.
Nadal was seeking to add to his 11 titles at both events.
Now, the 17-time Grand Slam champion will be looking to recover his normally unstoppable form on clay before next month's French Open, which he has also won 11 times.
• Top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Porsche Grand Prix semifinals in Stuttgart, Germany, because of an abdominal injury.
Osaka said she began to feel the injury before her quarterfinal on Friday, when she came back from 5-1 down in the third set to beat Donna Vekic of Croatia.
Her opponent, No. 8-seeded Anett Kontaveit, received a walkover into her fifth WTA final. Kontaveit also advanced to the quarterfinals when Victoria Azarenka retired hurt in their third set.
Soccer
Lionel Messi conjured the perfect finish to a dominant title march by Barcelona, when he came off the bench and scored the goal that clinched the Spanish league crown.
After resting until halftime, Messi went on and finally put a shot past Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez in the 62nd minute to start the celebrations at the Camp Nou. Barcelona won 1-0 with Messi's league-leading 34th goal, his 46th in all competitions this season.
Barcelona's win put it nine points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid with three rounds to play. Barcelona holds the tiebreaker with Atletico on head-to-head goals.
Barcelona won its second straight league title since Ernesto Valverde took over at the start of last season. The title was the club's eighth in 11 seasons. Overall, Barcelona has 26 league titles, second only to Real Madrid's 33.
• Rennes won the French Cup after beating Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout, coming back from 2-0 midway through the first half to force extra time and penalties.
The first five players from each side put their penalties away, but after forward Ismaila Sarr made it 6-5 for Rennes, Christopher Nkunku nervously skied his shot to send Rennes fans into rapture and end PSG's bid for a fifth straight cup win.
Track & field
Keni Harrison cruised to her fourth straight win in the 100-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, joining Lolo Jones as the only women in meet history to do so.
Harrison crossed in a wind-aided 12.65 seconds on a miserable day at Drake Stadium, where temperatures plunged into the high 30s with a steady rain and a wind chill that made it feel below freezing at times.
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Harrison's training partner, was second at 12.85. Canadian Phylicia George was third at 12.96.
The weather wasn't the only challenge faced, as a pair of false starts threatened to sap the hurdlers of their momentum. But it didn't hamper Harrison, the world record-holder at 12.20.
Obituary
Kenny Arnold, the Iowa basketball star who led the Hawkeyes to their last Final Four in 1980, died. He was 59.
He had health issues for more than 30 years, the school said. Teammates say he died in the Chicago area. Arnold had limited speech and mobility from a brain tumor and several strokes.
Arnold played for Iowa from 1979-82. During the Final Four run he led his team in scoring despite a broken thumb. With Arnold, Iowa appeared in four NCAA tournaments and won the 1979 Big Ten title.
Arnold averaged 11.7 points and 3.9 assists as a junior. He was a third-team All-Big Ten pick as a senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.