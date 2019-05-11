Rafael Nadal’s slump on clay continued with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 loss to ninth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Saturday.
It was the third straight semifinal elimination for Nadal, adding to his worst start to the clay swing since 2015.
Tsitsipas will try to win his third title of the year in a final against top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who defeated Dominic Thiem 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) and will have a chance to tie Nadal for the most titles in Master 1000 tournaments with 33.
In the women’s final, Kiki Bertens beat two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep 6-4, 6-4.
Hockey
Kaapo Kakko scored a hat trick to lift Finland to a 4-2 win over host Slovakia at the ice hockey world championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Kakko, who led Finland with two goals in an upset 3-1 win over Canada on Friday, netted his first with 3:49 to go in the first period for a 2-1 lead. Martin Marincin equalized for Slovakia in the second before Kakko scored midway through third in Group A in Kosice. He added his third into an empty net with 15 seconds remaining.
The 18-year-old Kakko is considered a possible first pick in the NHL draft.
Finland next plays the United States on Monday.
Cycling
Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia, finishing the individual time trial just ahead of two of the other pre-race favorites in Bologona, Italy.
Roglic, who rides for Jumbo-Visma, was the only cyclist to finish in under 13 minutes on the 8.2-kilometer (5.1-mile) route, which was mainly flat before ending in a steep climb up to the Sanctuary of San Luca.
The 29-year-old Roglic was 19 seconds faster than British cyclist Simon Yates and 23 seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali.
Obituary
Dick Tomey, the winningest football coach in University of Arizona history, died at 80.
He died surrounded by family Friday night in Tucson, his family and the university said. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in December.
Tomey spent 14 years at Arizona, going 95-64 while taking the Wildcats to seven bowl games, including the Fiesta Bowl in 1993. Arizona went 12-1 in 1998 under Tomey and beat Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl to finish a program-best No. 4 in The Associated Press poll.
College basketball
Former Tennessee guard Evina Westbrook has joined the UConn women’s basketball team.
UConn said the 6-footer will have two years of eligibility left.
Westbrook led the Lady Vols with 14.9 points and 5.3 assists a game last season while shooting 42%. She started all 64 games in which she played for the Lady Vols.
She was an SEC All-Freshman Team pick in 2017-18. Westbrook won a gold medal with the U.S. at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, where she was a teammate of current UConn player Megan Walker.
