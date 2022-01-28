Briefly: Nadal on the brink of history

Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

The 35-year-old Spaniard advanced to the Australian Open final for the sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini on Friday.

He'll have to beat U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to make history. And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history of his own after reeling off the last five games to defeat Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semifinal. He's aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

Auto racing

Colton Herta will represent the United States in next weekend's international Race of Champions as the replacement for injured driver Travis Pastrana.

Pastrana said this week he broke his back and hip in a BASE jumping accident.

Herta will take his place alongside seven-time NASCAR champion and current IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson. The ROC “Snow + Ice” World Final will be held next weekend in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, on the frozen Baltic Sea, 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

Boxing

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in the UK this spring after promoter Frank Warren won a purse bid for the bout.

Top Rank, Fury's U.S.-based promoter, and Warren's Queensberry Promotions announced the deal Friday, concluding months of drawn-out negotiations over the unbeaten Fury's future. Warren is paying just over $41 million for the rights, according to WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán, making it the richest purse bid in boxing history.

Football

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier got a second interview with the New York Giants on Friday, and the team might be in position to hire a new coach this weekend.

Frazier was the last scheduled interview for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen.

Schoen said on Wednesday at his introduction that a new coach could be announced Saturday if there was agreement between him and ownership on a replacement for Joe Judge.

The Giants also gave a second interview to Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is being considered for the vacant Miami job. Also interviewed were former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, and defensive coordinators Pat Graham of the Giants, Lou Anarumo of the Bengals and Dan Quinn of the Cowboys.

• Ben Roethlisberger isn't the only one with longtime ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers who is stepping away.

General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that's made the Steelers perennial contenders, is leaving after the NFL draft this spring.

The 65-year-old Colbert has stuck to a “one season at a time approach” for a while. Team president Art Rooney II said Friday that Colbert wants to move into a more advisory role. The team has already conducted interviews with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt and shortly will turn its eye to candidates outside the organization.

