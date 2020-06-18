Briefly: MU's Carton can play right away

Marquette says the NCAA has granted guard D.J. Carton a waiver that will enable the Ohio State transfer to play for his new team in the upcoming season.
Carton otherwise wouldn’t have been able to make his Marquette debut until the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-2 guard has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Carton played 20 games and averaged 10.4 points for Ohio State as a freshman. After announcing Jan. 30 that he was stepping away from the program for mental health reasons, Carton entered the transfer portal in March.
Carton averaged 23.9 minutes, 3 assists and 2.8 rebounds for Ohio State. He shot 47.7% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range.
- The Detroit Pistons hired former Oklahoma City Thunder executive Troy Weaver as their new general manager.
The 52-year-old Weaver spent the past 12 seasons with the Thunder, including three-plus years as vice president of basketball operations. He served eight seasons as vice president/assistant general manager.
The Pistons had been without an official GM since overhauling their front office two years ago. Stan Van Gundy had been Detroit’s coach and team president, with Jeff Bower serving as GM. After the Pistons moved on from Van Gundy in 2018, Ed Stefanski took over the front office and Dwane Casey became the coach.
The Pistons went 20-46 this season and moved more toward a rebuild when they traded center Andre Drummond in February.
Auto racing
A limited number of spectators will be allowed at Iowa Speedway each night for IndyCar races July 17-18.
About 5,000-6,000 tickets will be available each night at the facility, which has more than 25,000 permanent seats. Groups of fans will be separated by at least 6 feet in order to align with state guidelines for COVID-19 at the oval track, which is just under a mile long.
All tickets previously purchased for the Iowa races will be honored, including season tickets. But seating will be reassigned for all existent ticketholders in order to follow safe social distancing guidelines. A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase.
IndyCar didn’t allow fans for its first race of this season June 6 at Texas, and no spectators will be at the next race July 4 on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tickets are already on sale for the two races July 11-12 at Road America in Wisconsin, on the 4-mile, 14-turn road course.
College athletics
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate part of their salaries to the athletic department’s general operating fund to help offset revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The athletic department said the amount of the donations would be determined when the 2021 budget is closer to being finalized.
Frost’s salary is $5 million this year. Hoiberg is set to earn $3 million.
Frost is in his third year as head coach. He grew up in Wood River and was the Cornhuskers’ quarterback in 1996-97. His father played football for the Huskers; his mother was a standout on the track team and is in the school’s athletic hall of fame.
Hoiberg is entering his second season at Nebraska. His parents are Nebraska graduates and his grandfather, Jerry Bush, was the Huskers’ men’s basketball coach from 1954-63.
Soccer
Arkadiusz Milik converted the decisive spot kick in a penalty shootout as Napoli won its sixth Italian Cup following a 0-0 draw with Juventus on Wednesday.
Ronaldo was likely Juventus’ last penalty taker but after Paulo Dybala had his shot saved and Danilo blasted high over the goal, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could only stand at midfield and watch as Napoli won the shootout 4-2.
Horse racing
Frankie Dettori performed his trademark flying dismount after riding Stradivarius to a third straight victory at the Gold Cup in a dominant performance at Royal Ascot in England.
Stradivarius joined horses Sagaro (1975, ’76 and ’77) and Yeats (2006, ’07, ‘08 and ‘09) in winning the prestigious race three or more times since its inaugural edition in 1807.
Obituary
Tibor Benedek, a three-time Olympic water polo champion from Hungary who captained and later coached his country’s national team, died. He was 47.
Benedek was a prolific scorer and won dozens of national and international titles with Hungary and club teams including Hungary’s UTE and Honved and Italy’s Roma and Pro Recco. He retired from all sporting activities in May because of an undisclosed illness.
Besides gold medals at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics, Benedek also won a world championship in 2003, a European championship in 1997, two World League titles and a World Cup.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!