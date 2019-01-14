Kyler Murray, the first-round Major League Baseball draft pick and Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback, declared himself eligible for the NFL draft on Monday.
Murray announced his decision in a tweet, ending his brief and storied college career. What’s next for the Murray is not yet known.
The Oakland Athletics made the speedy outfielder the ninth overall selection last June and agreed to $4.66 million signing bonus. The A’s agreed to let him continue playing football, and he made the most of it by winning the Heisman in his only season as a starter for the Sooners. He passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for 1,001 yards and another 12 scores, posting the second-best passer efficiency rating in FBS history.
As Murray dominated, his draft stock improved. Jim Callis, a senior writer on MLB.com, said the A’s couldn’t have foreseen that Murray would be a potential first-round NFL draft pick because of his size. Listed at 5-10 and 195 pounds, Murray would be a small quarterback in the NFL by any standard.
Baseball
Left-hander Derek Holland is staying with the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a one-year contract that guarantees $7 million.
The 32-year-old was 7-9 with a 3.57 ERA in 30 starts and six relief appearances over 171⅓ innings in his first season for San Francisco.
• Avisail Garcia and the Tampa Bay Rays agreed to terms on a one-year contract that would pay the former Chicago White Sox outfielder $3.5 million next season.
With incentives, the deal could be worth more if the 27-year-old — one season removed from being an AL All-Star — rebounds from a disappointing 2018.
Garcia, who's coming off arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, hit a career-high 19 home runs last season but slumped to .236 with 49 RBIs in 93 games after batting a career-best .330 with 18 homers and 80 RBIs in 136 games in 2017, when he was an All-Star.
Garcia is a .271 career hitter with 76 home runs and 302 RBIs over seven seasons with the White Sox and Detroit Tigers.
Obituary
Mel Stottlemyre, the former ace who later won five World Series rings as the longtime pitching coach for both the New York Yankees and Mets, died. He was 77.
The Yankees said Stottlemyre died Sunday. He had been living in the Seattle area and had multiple myeloma for nearly 20 years.
A five-time All-Star and three-time 20-game winner, Stottlemyre went 164-139 with a 2.97 ERA in 11 seasons, all with the Yankees. He is the last pitcher to hit an inside-the-park grand slam, accomplishing the feat in 1965.
Stottlemyre made his major league debut in August 1964, providing a big boost in the pennant race. The 22-year-old rookie then started three times against St. Louis great Bob Gibson in the World Series, eventually losing Game 7 on two days’ rest.
Hockey
Josh Gorges is retiring after 13 years in the NHL, having twice reached the Eastern Conference finals with the Montreal Canadiens.
Gorges, 34, has been out of hockey since his contract expired with Buffalo last season. His role gradually decreased during his four seasons with the Sabres, and he was limited to a career-low 34 games last year.
From Kelowna, British Columbia, he broke into the NHL as an undrafted free agent with the San Jose Sharks in 2005-06. He was traded to Montreal the following season.
Skiing
Battling fatigue from seven races in 19 days, Mikaela Shiffrin is scaling back her schedule.
The overall World Cup ski leader will not compete in two downhills in Cortina d’Ampezzo this week as originally planned.
So, following a giant slalom at Kronplatz on Tuesday, Shiffrin will shift to more training before likely returning for a super-G on Sunday in Cortina. The downhills she will skip are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
