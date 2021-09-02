Briefly: Muguruza, Halep advance at U.S, Open

Garbiñe Muguruza and Simona Halep have mastered the grass at Wimbledon and conquered the clay at the French Open.
Maybe they finally have the answers for the hard courts of the U.S. Open.
The two-time Grand Slam champions both pulled out three-set victories Friday to reach the fourth round of the year’s final Grand Slam tournament.
Muguruza beat three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to match her best showing in New York.
The No. 9 seed from Spain reached the round of 16 in 2017, right after winning her Wimbledon title. She hadn’t been past the second round since, though said she’s always liked playing in New York despite her struggles.
Same with Halep, who fought through a marathon first-set tiebreaker and eventually beat Elena Rybakina 7-6 (11), 4-6, 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time since 2016.
Cycling
Magnus Cort Nielsen secured his third stage victory at the Spanish Vuelta, while Primoz Roglic’s comfortable race lead remained intact with two days remaining.
Cort Nielsen, a Danish rider for EF Education, won a bunch sprint to claim the 19th stage in 4 hours, 24 minutes, 54 seconds. He also won the sixth and 12th stages.
Roglic is on course to win his third consecutive Vuelta. He kept his commanding advantage of 2:30 over Enric Mas, whose Movistar teammate Miguel Ángel López remained third, 2:53 behind.
Soccer
The U.S. men’s national team finished with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Thursday night in the opener of pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying.
American starters averaged 23 years, 282 days, the fourth-youngest in a qualifier in the modern era. Twelve Americans, included nine starters, made their qualifying debuts.
In his first qualifier as American coach, Gregg Berhalter didn’t have star attacker Christian Pulisic (regaining fitness after testing positive for COVID-19) and goalkeeper Zack Steffen (back spasms).
Golf
Australia’s Min Woo Lee opened up a two-shot lead after the second round of the Italian Open, while Tommy Fleetwood remained in contention for a sixth European Tour title despite a late stumble.
Lee, who won his second European Tour title at the Scottish Open in July, shot a 3-under 68 at Marco Simone Golf Club, which will host the Ryder Cup in 2023.
That gave the 23-year-old a halfway total of 10-under 132, two shots clear of Fleetwood, Johannes Veerman, Adri Arnaus and Mikko Korhonen.
- Patrick Cantlay met his goal in the first round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with the score on his card or the size of his lead.
As the top seed in the FedEx Cup, he started with a two-shot lead over Tony Finau before even hitting a shot. He finished the warm, breezy day at East Lake at 3-under 67 with a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm.
Only four players had a better score, so it was a good day regardless of the format that allows player to start at various points under par depending on their FedEx Cup position.
Rahm began by chipping in for birdie, kept the round from getting away from him with a few key saves — one for bogey, one for par — at the turn, and ran off four birdies over his last seven holes for a 65.
Cantlay, who started at 10-under par, moved to 13 under.
Five shots behind was Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English, and only one of them managed to pick up a little ground on Cantlay while delivering one of the more exciting moments.
- Gene Elliott won the U.S. Senior Amateur on Thursday, beating Jerry Gunthorpe 1 up at the Country Club of Detroit.
The 59-year-old Elliott, from West Des Moines, Iowa, won for the first time in 36 starts in USGA events. He also won the Senior British Amateur this summer at Ganton Golf Club in England.