Briefly: Mors enters transfer portal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball had its first offseason roster movement just one day after the season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman forward and South Dakota native Matthew Mors entered the transfer portal, confirmed by his father Ryan Mors.

"He wants to get closer to home and Wisconsin just wasn't the right fit for him," Ryan Mors said in an email. "He is weighing all of his options and going to be patient. He's excited for what's next."

Mors made the decision to redshirt this season after the Badgers exhibition game with UW-Whitewater. He recorded two rebounds and missed his only shot in the lone minutes he’s played this season.

Mors was a three-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior at Yankton High School.

Baseball

The Miami Marlins formally announced the signing of Jorge Soler to a three-year, $36 million contract on Tuesday before the Grapefruit League game against St. Louis.

To make room for Soler on the 40-man roster, Miami designated second baseman Isan Diaz for assignment. Diaz was the last remaining player the Marlins organization received in the 2018 trade of Christian Yelich.

Miami can slot a reigning World Series MVP in the middle of a lineup starved for power. Only two teams hit fewer than Miami's 158 homers last season.

• Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. won’t see game action in spring training, even as a designated hitter, as it becomes increasingly likely he will miss at least the first month of the regular season.

“No. You won’t see him in a spring game,” manager Brian Snitker said after Atlanta’s 4-0 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Acuña, recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered midway through last season, expressed hope at the start of spring training that he would be ready for the defending World Series champion Braves’ opener on April 7. There had been speculation the universal DH would provide a path for Acuña's return to the lineup earlier than if he had to play in the outfield.

Basketball

The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation during a matchup between the teams over the weekend.

The league announced the fines Tuesday.

The incident happened with 2:11 left in the first quarter of what became Minnesota's 138-119 victory on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns was shooting a free throw for Minnesota when the Timberwolves' Taurean Prince and the Bucks' Serge Ibaka began jostling for rebounding position.

Beverley, the NBA said, “escalated the altercation" by shoving Ibaka from behind. Hill continued the altercation by shoving Beverley, the league said.

• The NBA fined Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers $40,000 on Tuesday for confronting a fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the person’s cellphone.

The incident happened shortly after Sunday's game between the Blazers and the Pacers. Nurkic approached the fan, walked within a few inches of the person, grabbed the person’s cellphone and tossed it into nearby seats.

It was not clear what preceded the incident, which lasted only a few seconds. A security guard walked between Nurkic and the fan after the phone was tossed, at which point the Blazers’ center walked away.

Indiana won the game 129-98. Nurkic, whose nickname is “the Bosnian Beast," did not play. He has not played since mid-February because of left foot plantar fasciitis.

Football

The price for Deshaun Watson went up for the Cleveland Browns in 24 hours. Call it football inflation.

Cleveland's trade for the legally entangled quarterback became official Sunday, when the Browns finalized the complex deal and released statements from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam explaining their decision to add him to their roster following the team's own extensive investigation.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 female massage therapists.

The Browns' announcement also included terms of the deal that turned out to be inaccurate.

On Monday, when the trade hit the NFL transactions wire, the Browns had sent first- and fourth-round draft picks in 2022 (Nos. 13 and 107), first- and third-rounders in 2023 and first- and fourth-rounders in 2024 to the Texans.

In exchange, the Browns got Watson and a sixth-rounder in 2024.

The original deal didn't include the fourth-round pick this season and had Cleveland getting back a fifth-rounder in '24. The team did not provide any reason for the change.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal will be sidelined for four to six weeks because of a rib injury, putting in jeopardy his preparations for the French Open in two months.

Nadal said Tuesday he underwent exams after arriving in Spain from the United States and results showed he has a stress fracture on one of his left ribs.

The injury was sustained in the semifinals at Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal then lost in the final to Taylor Fritz in two sets on Sunday.

