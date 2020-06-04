Briefly: MLS, players agree to 6-year labor deal

Major League Soccer and its players' union agreed to a six-year labor contract through 2025 that paves the way for a tournament in Florida after the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal was announced Wednesday following tense talks that led to some players skipping voluntary workouts and the league threatening a lockout.

MLS and the Major League Soccer Players Association agreed Feb. 6 to a five-year labor contract, but the deal had not been ratified when the season was stopped on March 12 after only two matches had been played by each team.

The ratified labor deal was announced in the midst of nationwide protests over police brutality and injustice against African Americans sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Both sides noted the unrest in announcing the contract.

• Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, sources said.

A June 17 meeting of UEFA's executive committee will decide the new location for the August final – with that country also set to stage the quarterfinals and semifinals, the person said.