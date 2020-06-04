Briefly: MLS, players agree to 6-year labor deal

Major League Soccer and its players' union agreed to a six-year labor contract through 2025 that paves the way for a tournament in Florida after the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.
The deal was announced Wednesday following tense talks that led to some players skipping voluntary workouts and the league threatening a lockout.
MLS and the Major League Soccer Players Association agreed Feb. 6 to a five-year labor contract, but the deal had not been ratified when the season was stopped on March 12 after only two matches had been played by each team.
The ratified labor deal was announced in the midst of nationwide protests over police brutality and injustice against African Americans sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Both sides noted the unrest in announcing the contract.
• Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, sources said.
A June 17 meeting of UEFA's executive committee will decide the new location for the August final – with that country also set to stage the quarterfinals and semifinals, the person said.
The priority for the remaining Champions League matches is choosing a location accessible to players and officials as fans are unlikely to be allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the president of Portugal, this week referenced potential "good news" for football in the Iberian nation in August. Two stadiums in Lisbon have been floated – with Benfica hosting the final and Sporting Lisbon's venue also used.
German newspaper Bild reported that Frankfurt is a potential location for the final if Germany is chosen.
The Champions League final was due to be staged last Saturday at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
• Atlético Madrid striker Diego Costa pleaded guilty to tax fraud after not paying more than $1.1 million from income earned through image rights.
Costa was given a six-month suspended sentence after reaching a deal with authorities to pay more than $560,000.
Spain has cracked down on tax fraud by soccer players in recent years, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and coach José Mourinho. None of them did prison time, but they all paid hefty fines.
Weightlifting
An investigation into the International Weightlifting Federation has found doping cover-ups and millions of dollars in missing money, lead investigator Richard McLaren said.
McLaren said 40 positive doping tests were “hidden” in IWF records and that athletes whose cases were delayed or covered up went on to win medals at the world championships and other events. The cases will be referred to the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The International Olympic Committee said it was studying the report “very carefully,” adding that “the content is deeply concerning.”
