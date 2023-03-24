The Trevor Bauer era in Japan began Friday at an introductory news conference, where he pulled a blue and white Yokohama DeNA BayStars jersey over a white shirt and red tie.

The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is in Japan on a one-year deal that could let him prove himself and return to Major League Baseball, where he was unable to find work this season even after an arbitrator reduced his unprecedented 324-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

He was cut in January by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who still owe him $22.5 million this season.

Bauer was released by the Dodgers three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension imposed by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games.

The penalty followed an investigation into domestic violence allegations. Bauer has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying everything that happened between him and the woman was consensual. He was never charged with a crime.

Bauer joined his hometown Dodgers before the 2021 season and was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts before being placed on paid leave.

Bauer said his goal with the BayStars was to strike out 200 and keep his average fastball velocity at 96 mph — the latter is why he'll wear No. 96. He said he is also working on a better changeup pitch he called a “split change-up."

Bauer was an All-Star in 2018 and went 83-69 with a 3.79 ERA in 10 seasons for Arizona (2012), Cleveland, (2013-19), Cincinnati (2019-20) and the Dodgers. He won the NL Cy Young Award with Cincinnati during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

• Miles Mikolas is sticking with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 34-year-old veteran right-handed pitcher signed a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Friday that runs through the 2025 season.

The two-time All-Star was about the enter the final year of his current contract with St. Louis. He is scheduled to make the second opening-day start of his career next Thursday when the Cardinals host Toronto. Mikolas went 12-13 with a 3.29 ERA last season while helping St. Louis to the NL Central title.

Mikolas is 45-40 with a 3.79 in 143 games with San Diego, Texas and St. Louis. He recently pitched six shutout innings in two appearances for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Basketball

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 on Friday for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss to Golden State.

Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss on Wednesday night. The four-time All-Star apparently was upset that a foul wasn't called when he missed a layup.

Dallas was trailing 125-122 when Doncic caught a pass under the basket and his layup bounced off the back of the rim. After the Mavericks committed a foul to stop the clock, Doncic made the gesture.

The NBA said the fine was for “an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official.”

Soccer

Bayern Munich hired Thomas as coach on Friday to replace Julian Nagelsmann after losing the lead of the Bundesliga and ahead of a potentially title-deciding game.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn blamed “big fluctuations in performance” and said the squad wasn't showing its true potential under Nagelsmann.

Tuchel will take over training from Monday with a contract until the end of the 2024-25 season. His first game in charge will be a “Klassiker” against Borussia Dortmund on April 1 that could play a key role in the title race.

The decision to remove Nagelsmann came after the team lost at Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, dropping to second place, a point behind Dortmund.

Bayern's domestic league form over the last two months has been mixed, but the removal of Nagelsmann was widely seen as a surprise, especially following an assured win over Paris Saint-Germain this month to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. In a sign of loyalty to Nagelsmann within the squad, midfielder Joshua Kimmich praised him as an “outstanding" coach on Friday.

Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021 and previously coached PSG — with whom he lost the 2020 Champions League final to Bayern — and Dortmund. Tuchel has been without a job since September when he was fired by Chelsea’s new American ownership after a surprise loss to Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.