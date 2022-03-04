Briefly: MLB players start fund for workers

Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games.

The players’ association said Friday the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium workers and others caused financial hardship by baseball’s ninth work stoppage, which was in its 93rd day.

The union listed broadcast and concession crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and janitors as among those needed for MLB games.

“This fund is intended to support workers who are most affected by the MLB-imposed lockout but whose livelihoods have been disregarded by the owners in their efforts to pressure players into accepting an unfair deal,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.

Basketball

Nancy Fahey, a Hall of Fame coach who won five national championships at the Division III level, is retiring from coaching after five seasons at Illinois.

Fahey’s announcement Friday came a day after the Illini finished a 7-20 season with a loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten women’s tournament.

Over 36 years, Fahey’s teams posted 779 victories, ranking among the top 20 all-time in the NCAA record books, seventh among current NCAA Division I head coaches and ninth among all active NCAA head coaches.

After amassing a record of 737-133 at Washington, she was hired at Illinois in 2017 but never posted a winning season in Champaign. The Illini were 42-99 overall and 7-77 in Big Ten regular-season games, including 1-13 this season.

Cricket

Shane Warne, who was considered to be the greatest bowler in cricket history and helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999, has died. He was 52.

Fox Sports television, which employed Warne as a commentator, quoted a family statement as saying he died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Known as “Warnie,” Warne took 708 test wickets in 145 matches for Australia from 1992-2007, second only to Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800 test wickets from 133 matches.

Football

Black retired football players who were denied payments for dementia in the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement can seek to be retested or have their claims rescored to eliminate racial bias in the testing and payout formula, under a revised plan finalized Friday.

Outrage over the use of “race-norming” in the dementia testing — which assumed that black people have a lower cognitive baseline score, making it harder for them to show mental declines linked to football — forced the NFL and players’ lawyers back to the negotiating table last year.

The revisions could allow many retired players to resubmit their claims and add $100 million or more to the NFL’s legal tab. The NFL, through the fund, has paid out more than $800 million to date, nearly half for dementia claims. The dementia awards average about $600,000.

