Briefly: MLB launches fund for workers

Major League Baseball launched a $1 million fund Tuesday to support spring training workers impacted by canceled games, matching the amount of the fund the players' association announced last week.

MLB said the money will be administered by teams to part-time and seasonal workers based on financial need. Eligible groups include concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse and ballpark workers,

The players’ association said Friday its fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO.

The union also announced a $500,000 fund to support not-for-profit youth development programs whose fundraising and promotion were disrupted by spring training cancellations. Applications are due March 31 for grants of up to $5,000.

• Kwang-hyun Kim has left the St. Louis Cardinals and will return to South Korea on a record four-year contract.

The left-handed pitcher will rejoin his old club, which is now known as the SSG Landers, in the Korean Baseball Organization.

The club issued a statement Tuesday saying the deal was worth up to 15.1 billion won ($12.3 million) over four seasons and was the largest contract in the league’s history.

Kim pitched for the SK Wyverns, as the Landers were previously known, from 2007 to 2019 before joining the Cardinals on a two-year contract. The 33-year-old Kim became a free agent after the 2021 season.

He was the KBO's regular season MVP in 2008 and won four Korean Series titles with the Incheon-based club.

Football

Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night on Barstool Sports.

Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.

• Mike Williams will remain a valuable part of the Los Angeles Chargers' offense for the next three seasons. The wide receiver signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the franchise on Tuesday.

The extension, including $40 million guaranteed, also came on what is deadline day for teams to place franchise tags on players. Williams was the Chargers' top free agent they were hoping to retain.

The seventh overall draft pick by the Chargers in 2017 is coming off a career season when he set personal highs in catches (76) and yards (1,146). He also had nine touchdowns and averaged 15.1 yards per catch.

Williams is averaging 16.8 yards per reception over the past three seasons, tied for fifth in the league. He said at the end of the 2021 season he hoped to remain with the Chargers.

• The Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz on Tuesday, buying time to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott's most reliable targets.

The one-year contract will be worth about $11 million. If Schultz signs it, the sides will have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract that would have less of a salary cap hit as Dallas looks for relief. Tuesday is the deadline for franchise tags.

Hockey

The Seattle Kraken have made it clear they see forward Jared McCann as a key part of their core moving forward.

The Kraken signed McCann to a five-year, $25 million contract extension Tuesday, locking up a young player who has emerged during the expansion team's first season.

McCann is Seattle's leading scorer with 33 points despite missing eight games. He was slated to be a restricted free agent going into next season, but the extension will keep McCann locked in with the Kraken through the 2026-27 season.

McCann, 25, has already set a career-high with 21 goals. His previous high came in the 2018-19 season when he scored 19 goals while splitting the season between Florida and Pittsburgh. McCann has played primarily on Seattle’s top line and is one of only five Kraken players to have reached double figures in goals.

Tennis

A charitable donation of $700,000 to aid humanitarian relief efforts via Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and to support the Ukraine Tennis Federation was made Tuesday by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the sport’s governing bodies.

The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in each giving $100,000 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The seven organizations also created a Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, which will include giving ribbons for players to wear during the upcoming tournament in Indian Wells to show support for Ukraine.

Also Tuesday, three-time major champion Andy Murray said on Twitter that he would “be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year” to humanitarian efforts aimed at helping children in Ukraine.

