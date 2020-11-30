Briefly: MLB has new wood bat league on deck

Major League Baseball is creating a minor league for top eligible prospects leading to the summer draft.
The wood-bat MLB Draft League is launching with five teams and could add a sixth, MLB said Monday. Teams will play a 68-game regular season that includes an All-Star break that would coincide with the draft in early July.
Teams are going to communities that lost franchises when MLB began shrinking the affiliated minor leagues from 160 to 120 teams. The reduction this offseason followed the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement, which governed the relationship between the majors and minors. MLB has planned to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball.
The founding members of the MLB Draft League are located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey: the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters. MLB said it is in discussions with a sixth team that it hopes to announce soon.
The season will run roughly from late May through mid-August, broken into halves. The first half will be a showcase for draft-eligible high school, college and junior college players. Following a multiday break for the draft, rosters will be restocked with the best players passed over by MLB teams who are still interested in signing.
The start of the season will overlap with the College World Series, meaning some top college players won't be able to join until after opening day, similar to other college summer leagues like the Cape Cod League.
Soccer
Pedros Santos and Gyasi Zardes scored three minutes apart early in overtime and the Columbus Crew beat expansion Nashville SC 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the MLS Eastern Conference finals.
The third-seeded Crew will host eighth-seeded New England next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup. The Revolution beat Orlando City 3-1 earlier Sunday.
• The German soccer federation is sticking with Joachim Löw as coach of the national team despite the 6-0 loss to Spain.
The federation said that its management agreed in a conference call that Löw, who has been in charge since taking over after the 2006 World Cup, should “unreservedly continue” with the team.
The federation said Löw informed the members of the executive committee of his assessments, ideas and plans for the European Championship, which was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Löw led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014, but his reputation took a hit following the team’s poor title defense in Russia and no clear upward trend since.
Skiing
Swiss skier Marc Gisin announced the end of his racing career, saying he had not fully recovered from a serious crash two years ago.
In December 2018, Gisin was placed in a medical coma to be treated after hitting the snow hard at a jump on the Saslong course at Val Gardena, Italy.
Gisin, who placed 21st in men's downhill at Pyeongchang, got his best World Cup results at the toughest race — fifth places in 2016 and 2018 at Kitzbühel, Austria. He also sustained a head injury at Kitzbühel in 2015 when crashing out in a super-G race.
