Briefly: MLB delays start of spring training

Major League Baseball canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout.

The announcement Friday came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after economic talks between the management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes.

Negotiators are set to resume bargaining on core economics on Monday, and MLB said members of the owners’ negotiating committee will attend the session, just the seventh on the central issues of the dispute since the lockout began Dec. 2.

Spring training was to have started this week, and the exhibition schedule had been set to begin on Feb. 26. There were 16 games set for that day, including the World Series champion Atlanta Braves playing Boston in Florida and the renamed Cleveland Guardians taking on Cincinnati in Arizona.

MLB told the union it thinks Feb. 28 is the last possible date to reach an agreement that would allow a timely start to the season. The union didn’t respond to MLB on whether it agrees with that date or thinks there is additional time.

Basketball

Sue Bird officially re-signed Friday with the Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, in what is expected to be her final season.

Bird, the WNBA assists leader and oldest player in the league at 41, previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle recently finished its offseason maneuvers — including bringing back Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart — before signing her deal.

Terms were not disclosed. The WNBA supermax salary for 2022 is $228,094. Bird is a four-time WNBA champion with Seattle.

Football

The College Football Playoff is set to remain a four-team format through the 2025 season after the administrators who mange the postseason failed to agree on a plan to expand before the current contracts run out.

The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met by video conference earlier this week, Executive Director Bill Hancock said Friday in a statement.

Unable to break an impasse, the commissioners decided to abandon efforts to implement a new 12-team format for the 2024 season and recommended staying with the current model to the presidents who oversee the playoff.

The Board of Managers accepted the recommendation and directed the commissioners to continue discussions on a new format to go into effect for the 2026 season.

• The NFL has hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago.

White will detail her findings in a written report, which will be released to the public since the allegation against Snyder was made in a public forum, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday.

Following the probe, McCarthy said Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine “any appropriate action” against Snyder, who last year was fined $10 million after a previous investigation into widespread sexual harassment and mistreatment of women by high-ranking team employees. Snyder also temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife, Tanya.

The findings of that investigation have been kept from the public, and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform has been pressing the league to hand over documents from the probe. Goodell has said the investigation was kept under wraps to protect the anonymity of team employees who spoke to attorney Beth Wilkinson.

Golf

Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun doing it at Riviera that he didn't want to stop. And then he picked up right where he left off Friday and shattered the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational.

His opening-round 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann hit 6-iron to 4 feet for eagle on the first hole, followed with a birdie and wound up with another 63.

Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128, at least giving Niemann some company atop the leaderboard.

The previous mark before Friday was 130 by four players, most recently Sam Burns last year.

Among those who finished early Friday, next in line was Adam Scott, a two-time winner at Riviera. He was at 9-under 133 and felt he was doing everything right. He goes into the weekend needing to make up seven shots.

