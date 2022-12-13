Briefly: Mississippi State coach Leach dies at 61

Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.

Leach, who was in his third year at Mississippi State after helping revolutionize the game of football from high school to the NFL with the Air Raid offense, died Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the school said Tuesday. He was 61.

Leach fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi, near the university. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles away.

In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107. Mississippi State was his third head coaching stop on an unusual path in the profession.

Leach was known for his pass-happy offense, wide-ranging interests — he wrote a book about Native American leader Geronimo, had a passion for pirates and taught a class about insurgent warfare — and rambling, off-the-cuff news conferences.

Leach’s teams were consistent winners at programs where success did not come easy. His quarterbacks put up massive passing statistics, running a relatively simple offense called the Air Raid that he did not invent but certainly mastered.

Six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six.

Leach is survived by his wife and four children, Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.

• The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England's pass rush.

That wasn't even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down without being hit on the game's third play, suffering a potentially serious knee injury that could further derail Arizona's middling season.

Flushed out of the pocket, Murray took off to the right and tried to juke a Patriots defender. The fourth-year quarterback's knee buckled and he fell to the turf in obvious pain. Players from both teams surrounded Murray before he was carted off the field holding a towel to his face.

Murray had been dynamic at times since the Cardinals took him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

The speedy, elusive quarterback was a Pro Bowler twice in his first three seasons and was the NFL's offensive rookie of the year.

The Cardinals rewarded Murray with a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July that keeps him in the desert through 2028, making him one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks at $46.1 million per season.

If Murray's injury is serious, Arizona's offense will be in the hands of Colt McCoy, who has spent most of his 12-year career as a backup.

• Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

Beasley was signed to Buffalo's practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in late September.

The 33-year-old Beasley had four catches for 17 yards in two games with the Buccaneers before announcing his retirement on Oct. 5.

Basketball

Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound.

“You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which basketball excellence is measured.”

That’s never been more true.

The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has five trophies named for Maurice Podoloff — the league’s first commissioner. But after six decades of the award bearing Podoloff’s name, the NBA decided the time was right to rebrand.

The Jordan trophy will stand 23.6 inches tall and weigh 23.6 pounds -- nods to his jersey number and six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls -- but is not a depiction of him. The chairman of the Charlotte Hornets approved the design, one that symbolizes someone reaching for excellence, but did not want the statue to be of himself. He also declined a request for comment through the NBA.