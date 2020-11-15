Briefly: Mir wins his first MotoGP title

Joan Mir won the MotoGP title for the first time with a seventh-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Pole-sitter Franco Morbidelli won the race for this third victory of the season, but it was not enough to keep Mir from securing the title with one race to go. The season-finale will take place in Portugal next week.

The 23-year-old Spanish rider with Suzuki, only in his second MotoGP season, started from 12th place on the grid and needed nothing more than a top-three finish to clinch the title. He also could have lifted the trophy by finishing ahead of the other contenders.

Morbidelli moved to second in the standings, with Álex Rins third.

Soccer

Senegal became the first team to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in 2022 with Sadio Mane scoring in a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

Senegal now has a maximum 12 points from four games in Group I and is guaranteed one of the two qualifying places from the group.

Mane’s winner came with just eight minutes left in Guinea-Bissau, and made up for an earlier mistake by the Liverpool forward when he missed an open goal.