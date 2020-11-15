Briefly: Mir wins his first MotoGP title

Joan Mir won the MotoGP title for the first time with a seventh-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.
Pole-sitter Franco Morbidelli won the race for this third victory of the season, but it was not enough to keep Mir from securing the title with one race to go. The season-finale will take place in Portugal next week.
The 23-year-old Spanish rider with Suzuki, only in his second MotoGP season, started from 12th place on the grid and needed nothing more than a top-three finish to clinch the title. He also could have lifted the trophy by finishing ahead of the other contenders.
Morbidelli moved to second in the standings, with Álex Rins third.
Soccer
Senegal became the first team to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in 2022 with Sadio Mane scoring in a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.
Senegal now has a maximum 12 points from four games in Group I and is guaranteed one of the two qualifying places from the group.
Mane’s winner came with just eight minutes left in Guinea-Bissau, and made up for an earlier mistake by the Liverpool forward when he missed an open goal.
Guinea-Bissau had been down to 10 men since the 64th minute, when Jorge Bura Braima was sent off for a second yellow card.
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2 to win the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz for her third title of the season.
The 11th-ranked Sabalenka from Belarus joined Simona Halep as the only players with three tournament wins in the shortened 2020 season.
Sabalenka also won the previous event, in Ostrava, matching her achievement from last year when she finished the season winning back-to-back titles.
Sunday’s victory marked Sabalenka’s eighth career title, while Mertens, who holds five titles, went 0-2 in finals this season.
Sabalenka and Mertens became doubles partners in the spring of 2019 and won the U.S. Open together a few months later.
Obituaries
Ray Clemence, the former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper, has died. He was 72.
The Football Association confirmed the news Sunday. Clemence had been living with advanced prostate cancer since 2005.
Clemence, one of the greatest English goalkeepers of his generation, won three European Cups and five top-tier league titles during a trophy-laden spell at Liverpool.
He made 61 England appearances and was a rival for the No. 1 shirt with Peter Shilton, who accumulated 125 caps.
- Jim Pace, the overall winner of the 1996 24 Hours of Daytona, has died after contracting COVID-19. He was 59.
Pace’s family said he died Friday in Memphis.
Born in in 1961 in Monticello, Mississippi, Pace began his racing career in the Barber Saab Pro Series in 1988. He soon moved to sports car racing and won the GTU class at the 1990 24 Hours of Daytona.
Six years later at Daytona, Pace won with fellow drivers Scott Sharp and Wayne Taylor in a Riley & Scott Mk III, and he also won the 12 Hours of Sebring lthat year in the same car, with Taylor and Eric Van de Poele. He took his third victory of that season at Texas World Speedway, co-driving with Taylor.
Pace also participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1996, driving again with Taylor and Sharp. They finished 33rd because of transmission problems.
College hockey
A game that could have gotten away from the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team at two critical points Saturday instead ended with a breakthrough for the Badgers.
After they lost a two-goal lead in less than two minutes of the second period and gave up a third-period advantage, Dylan Holloway’s tremendous solo effort put them ahead for good.
A 5-3 victory against No. 20 Notre Dame completed UW’s first true road sweep in its past 25 tries dating to February 2017.
The Badgers opened 2-0 for only the third time in the past 16 seasons but the chances of reaching that milestone were looking precarious late in the second period and again in the third.
