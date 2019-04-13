Parker Mackay had a goal and an assist, Hunter Shepard stopped 18 shots and Minnesota Duluth won its second straight college hockey title, beating Massachusetts 3-0 on Saturday night at Buffalo.
The Bulldogs (29-11-2) became the ninth school to successfully defend a title, and first since Denver in 2004 and '05. It's the third championship for Minnesota Duluth, which beat Denver in the Frozen Four final a year ago and also won in 2011.
Shepard had his seventh shutout of the season and nation-leading 29th victory, improving his NCAA Tournament record to 8-0.
Mikey Anderson had a goal and two assists. Noah Cates scored with 2:42 remaining to seal the victory for the Bulldogs, who were making their third consecutive appearance in the final, dating to a 3-2 loss to Denver in 2017.
• The United States soared into the gold-medal game at the women's world hockey championship by routing Russia 8-0 at Espoo, Finland, behind two goals each by Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek.
The undefeated Americans will be going for their fifth straight title Sunday against Finland. The host nation jolted Canada 4-2 in the other semifinal.
Goalie Alex Rigsby of the U.S. made 11 stops for her second shutout of the tournament.
Canada will face Russia for the bronze medal Sunday. Earlier in the tournament, the U.S. concluded pool play with a 10-0 romp over Russia.
The U.S. and Canada had met in all 18 previous world championship finals, dating to the first in 1990.
Football
The Detroit Lions signed safety Charles Washington, retaining a key player on special teams.
Washington made 13 tackles on special teams over 29 games the previous two seasons. The former Fresno State standout spent most of the 2016 season on Detroit's practice squad as an undrafted free agent.
The Lions begin their offseason program Monday.
Horse racing
Owendale rallied to take charge entering the stretch and went on to win the $200,000 Lexington Stakes by 1¾ lengths over Anothertwistafate at Keeneland and earn 20 points toward the Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by Florent Geroux, Owendale covered 1 1/16 mile in 1:44.14 and paid $27.40, $10 and $5.60.
• Omaha Beach moved ahead early before holding off favored Improbable to win the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby by a length at Oaklawn Park, vaulting himself into second place on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.
Starting from the No. 3 post at the Arkansas track, Omaha Beach was up front by the halfway point on a sloppy track and dueled Bob Baffert-trained Improbable the rest of the way.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Omaha Beach covered 1⅛ miles in 1:49.91 and paid $5.40, $3 and 2.80.
