Briefly: Milwaukee Public Schools suspend fall sports

Milwaukee Public Schools suspended the start of regular season fall sports indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Administrators said the decision was made for the safety of athletes, staff and fans.
MPS athletics director Bobbie Kelsey said district officials understand "the disappointment and frustration" with the delay in the start of sports, but said the district "must always make responsible decisions when it comes to the health of our athletes and fans."
Milwaukee Public Schools said the district will continue to consider how low- to high-contact sports affect athletes, but said it will not facilitate sports until it can be done safely.
Track & field
Jamaica's Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Minister Christopher Tufton said Bolt was aware of the results and his recent contacts were being traced. Bolt said on social media that he was awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and was quarantining himself as a precaution.
The 34-year-old retired sprinter who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics posted a video on social media to explain the situation.
Bolt set the world records in the 100 and 200 meters at the 2009 world championships in Berlin. He retired in 2017.
Soccer
Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.
The club confirmed that the Argentina great sent a document expressing his desire to leave.
The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst defeats in the player's career and in the club's history.
The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona — the first without a title since 2007-08 — and ignited one of its worst crises ever.
Messi has won a record six Ballon d'Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions League crowns.
• Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault at a trial and handed a 21-month suspended sentence following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos, court officials in Greece said.
United issued a statement saying Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, “continues to strongly assert his innocence” and would appeal.
Two other defendants — including Maguire's brother Joe — were also found guilty on similar charges and handed 13-month sentences. The sentences for all three defendants were suspended for three years.
Maguire, who is the world's most expensive defender, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.
College athletics
DePaul hired DeWayne Peevy as its athletic director to replace the retiring Jean Lenti Ponsetto.
Peevy was previously the deputy athletic director at Kentucky. He spent 12 years at Kentucky, where he began in media relations and recently served as administrator for the men’s basketball program, among other duties. Peevy also oversaw the department’s fundraising and helped secure substantial gifts toward the building of a new football training facility and other projects.
