Briefly: Milwaukee Public Schools suspend fall sports

Milwaukee Public Schools suspended the start of regular season fall sports indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Administrators said the decision was made for the safety of athletes, staff and fans.

MPS athletics director Bobbie Kelsey said district officials understand "the disappointment and frustration" with the delay in the start of sports, but said the district "must always make responsible decisions when it comes to the health of our athletes and fans."

Milwaukee Public Schools said the district will continue to consider how low- to high-contact sports affect athletes, but said it will not facilitate sports until it can be done safely.

Track & field

Jamaica's Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Minister Christopher Tufton said Bolt was aware of the results and his recent contacts were being traced. Bolt said on social media that he was awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and was quarantining himself as a precaution.

The 34-year-old retired sprinter who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics posted a video on social media to explain the situation.