Khris Middleton had 22 points and nine rebounds while Sterling Brown and Ersan Ilyasova scored 18 points apiece to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 115-108 on Sunday at Washington.
Reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) did not play for the Bucks (4-0).
Bradley Beal led Washington (2-2) with 20 points, Thomas Bryant scored 17 and Rui Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in June's draft, added 10 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
• Zach LaVine hit four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points and Lauri Markkanen had 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 105-91 in Toronto.
Coby White, drafted No. 7 overall in this summer's draft, added 18 points for the Bulls (1-3).
OG Anunoby led Toronto (1-2) with 15 points. Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Fred VanVleet (all rest) and Kyle Lowry (thumb) did not play for the Raptors.
Football
The Chicago Bears placed guard Kyle Long on injured reserve because of a hip injury and promoted defensive end Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad.
Long has been plagued by the hip injury since early in the season. He was listed on the injury report for the Sept. 23 Bears' win over Washington and was held out of the Sept. 29 victory over Minnesota before playing Oct. 6 against Oakland in London.
It's the fourth straight year Long has gone on injured reserve. Last year he returned after eight weeks. Long's backup is guard Ted Larsen, who missed the Oakland game with a knee injury.
Tennis
Roger Federer says he plans to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Swiss great, a four-time Olympian, says "at the end of the day my heart decided I would love to play at the Olympic Games again."
Federer will turn 39 shortly after the Olympic tournament. He had previously planned his schedule up to Wimbledon, which ends two weeks before the Tokyo Games.
Federer won doubles gold for Switzerland with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver in singles at the 2012 London Games at Wimbledon.
He missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics with an injury.
• Coco Gauff is still just 15. She also is already the owner of a WTA singles title.
The American beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies tournament Sunday, making Gauff the youngest winner of a singles trophy on the WTA tour since 2004.
And Gauff managed to do it after losing in the last round of qualifying, then moving into the main draw as a "lucky loser" when another player withdrew from the field.
Cycling
A Belgian newspaper reported that cycling great Eddy Merckx sustained head injuries in a crash while bike riding with friends.
The Het Nieuwsblad newspaper said the 74-year-old Merckx crashed Sunday and was admitted to a hospital in Dendermonde.
Merckx is regarded by many as the greatest cyclist ever. He won five Tour de France titles and a record 34 stages.
