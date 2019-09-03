Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton's two foul shots with 2.1 seconds left in overtime capped a wild finish to a wild game, as the U.S. held off Turkey 93-92 in a World Cup Group E basketball game on Tuesday.
The U.S. wasted a 15-point lead in the first half, didn't trail until the final moments of regulation, needed two free throws from Jayson Tatum with one-tenth of a second left just to get into overtime, came back from five points down in the extra session and — if all that wasn't enough — needed Turkey to go 0 for 4 from the foul line in the last 9 seconds.
Dogus Balbay missed a pair following an intentional foul with the U.S. down one, and Cedi Osman missed two more about a second later. Those misses by Osman set up the last U.S. possession, one where Tatum controlled a rebound, brought the ball down and found Middleton for a drive to the rim. Tatum went down, spraining his left ankle on the play.
Middleton made both, Ersan Ilyasova missed a jumper for Turkey as time expired and the U.S. survived. Middleton led the U.S. with 15 points.
In other action, Brazil improved to 2-0 and moved closer to the second round by beating Greece 79-78. Greece fell to 1-1 in Group F and will need a win in its final group game with New Zealand.
Milwaukee Bucks forward and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 points, but fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Cycling
Primoz Roglic earned a dominant victory in the individual time trial to take the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta.
The Jumbo-Visma rider won the 22-mile 10th stage in the French city Pau with a time that was 25 seconds faster than second-place Patrick Bevin, a New Zealander from CCC Team. Frenchman Rémi Cavagna of team Deceuninck-Quick Step was third, 27 seconds off the lead.
Track & field
Top sprinter Christian Coleman will be eligible for this month's world championships and next year's Olympics after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency dropped his case for missed tests because of a technicality.
Coleman is the reigning U.S. champion and a favorite in the 100 meters, a distance at which he holds the world-leading time over the past three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.