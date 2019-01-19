Phil Mickelson made three long birdie putts on the back nine Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Desert Classic at La Quinta, Calif.
Making his first start of the year, the 48-year-old Mickelson shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to get to 22-under 194.
Canadian Adam Hadwin was second after a 65 on the Nicklaus layout.
CHAMPIONS: Tom Lehman rallied to win the PGA Tour Champions' season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, taking advantage of David Toms' closing three-putt bogey.
The 59-year-old Lehman closed with his second straight 7-under 65 for a one-stroke victory over Toms.
Bernhard Langer and 2018 winner Jerry Kelly each shot 67 to tie for third at 14 under. Fred Couples (66) and Kevin Sutherland (63) followed at 12 under.
LPGA: Lydia Ko shot 30 on the front nine to catch the leaders and stayed bogey-free Saturday for a 5-under 66 to share the lead with Eun-Hee Ji going into the final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Ji also shot 66 at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons. They were at 13-under 200.
Brooke Henderson of Canada was poised to make it a three-way tie at the top until she made double bogey on the par-3 closing hole for a 70, leaving her two shots behind. Nelly Korda had an eagle and four birdies for a 65. She joined Henderson two shots off the lead.
Football
Brett Rypien displayed some of his pedigree in the East-West Shrine Game at St. Petersburg, Fla.
Rypien and Easton Stick each threw a touchdown pass to help the West beat the East 21-17.
Rypien, a Boise State product and nephew of Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, was 10 of 14 for 134 yards. Stick, from North Dakota State, completed 5 of 8 passes for 51 yards.
Soccer
Kadidiatou Diani scored twice and France ended the U.S. national team's 28-game unbeaten streak with a 3-1 victory at LeHavre, France.
The top-ranked United States had not lost since falling 1-0 to Australia in 2017, The Americans were 25-0-3 over the span.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto also scored for third-ranked France. It has won eight straight matches.
Skiing
Austrian skier Ramona Siebenhofer made it back-to-back World Cup downhill victories with another win, while Lindsey Vonn finished tied for ninth in the second race of her return from injury.
Siebenhofer, who had her first career win in Friday's race, finished a slim 0.04 seconds ahead of Austrian teammate Nicole Schmidhofer.
Figure skating
John Coughlin, a two-time U.S. pairs champion recently suspended from figure skating, died by suicide in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 33.
The Kansas City Police Department said in an email Saturday that officers responded to a call of a suicide at a house in the Country Lanes Estates neighborhood in Kansas City just before 5 p.m. Friday and found Coughlin's body. Sgt. Jacob Becchina declined to give specifics on the death.
Coughlin received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS on Thursday for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the skating body or the U.S. Olympic Committee.
