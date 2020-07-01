Briefly: Mexico cancels baseball season, marathon because of pandemic

For the first time in almost a century, Mexico has cancelled its professional baseball season, the Mexican Baseball League announced Wednesday.
And on the same day, organizers announced the cancellation of the Mexico City Telcel Marathon 2020, which had been scheduled for Aug. 30, citing the safety of participants and spectators. Runners who had registered for the marathon can compete in 2021 or get a refund.
The Mexican Baseball League said it regretted the cancellation of the 2020 season, noting it was the first time in 95 years a whole season had been cancelled.
The summer season had been scheduled to start Aug. 7, but the 16 team owners decided that they could not guarantee the safety of fans and players.
Sporting events in Mexico have to be played without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for baseball, playing without fans would not have been economically feasible.
Soccer
Six players with FC Dallas have tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been quarantined ahead of the MLS Is Back tournament.
The club confirmed that the players tested positive upon arrival in Florida for the month-long tournament starting next week.
The team said all players and staff tested negative for coronavirus before leaving for the tournament on Saturday. Upon arrival, two players tested positive. Four more positive tests were uncovered in subsequent testing.
The names of the players were not released.
The league said that no other team has been in contact with the FC Dallas delegation since its arrival.
All of the league’s 26 teams are sequestered in hotels in advance of the tournament played without fans at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World. The tournament opens Wednesday.
- Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal for club and country before Atletico Madrid came back to draw 2-2 in the Spanish league on Tuesday and deal Barcelona’s title hopes a major blow.
Barcelona was two points ahead of Madrid when the league was halted in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Uzbekistan has joined India, Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the contest to host soccer’s 2027 Asian Cup.
Uzbekistan’s soccer federation entered the contest by the June 30 deadline, the Asian Football Confederation said.
The AFC said it would choose a host next year without giving more details.
Iran and Qatar have already staged the tournament twice previously, most recently in 1976 and 2011 respectively.
India seeks to add to a hosting portfolio that includes the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup and the delayed women’s 2020 Under-17 World Cup for FIFA which now kicks off next February.
The winning bid will follow 2023 Asian Cup host China and the United Arab Emirates, which staged the 2019 edition won by Qatar.
Basketball
J.R. Smith has joined LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for their championship push.
The Lakers announced their long-anticipated signing of Smith as a substitute player Wednesday, the first day allowed under the rules of the NBA’s summer restart.
Smith is the Lakers’ replacement for Avery Bradley, who cited family reasons last week for his decision not to finish the season with his team in Orlando.
The 34-year-old Smith hasn’t played in the NBA since November 2018, but the 2013 Sixth Man of the Year is a longtime trusted teammate of James. During their four years together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, they won a title in 2016 and reached four consecutive NBA Finals.
- Chicago Sky forward Jantel Lavender is recovering after surgery on a broken bone in her left foot. Lavender had the procedure on the fifth metatarsal in the foot in Los Angeles.
Lavender, who has averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 288 games over nine seasons in the WNBA, will miss this year’s abbreviated campaign in Florida.
