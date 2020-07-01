Briefly: Mexico cancels baseball season, marathon because of pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the first time in almost a century, Mexico has cancelled its professional baseball season, the Mexican Baseball League announced Wednesday.

And on the same day, organizers announced the cancellation of the Mexico City Telcel Marathon 2020, which had been scheduled for Aug. 30, citing the safety of participants and spectators. Runners who had registered for the marathon can compete in 2021 or get a refund.

The Mexican Baseball League said it regretted the cancellation of the 2020 season, noting it was the first time in 95 years a whole season had been cancelled.

The summer season had been scheduled to start Aug. 7, but the 16 team owners decided that they could not guarantee the safety of fans and players.

Sporting events in Mexico have to be played without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for baseball, playing without fans would not have been economically feasible.

Soccer

Six players with FC Dallas have tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been quarantined ahead of the MLS Is Back tournament.

The club confirmed that the players tested positive upon arrival in Florida for the month-long tournament starting next week.