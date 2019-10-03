Mickey Callaway was fired by the New York Mets on Thursday after missing the playoffs in both his seasons as manager.
The move came four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 season that marked a nine-win improvement over his 2018 debut.
But a strong second half wasn’t enough to save the embattled Callaway, who had one year remaining on his contract. New York went 46-26 following the All-Star break and made an unlikely charge into the National League wild-card race, only to be eliminated during the final week.
The Mets became the seventh team seeking a new manager this offseason, joining the Angels, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Pirates and Royals.
Basketball
Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has a herniated disk in her back.
The league’s MVP left Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night after playing only a few minutes in the first quarter because of back spasms. She didn’t return, and an MRI revealed the herniated disk Wednesday. Delle Donne is undergoing treatment and the team said it would update her status.
The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 at Connecticut on Sunday.
Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Alex DeBrincat agreed to a three-year, $19.2 million contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
The 21-year-old DeBrincat tied for sixth in the NHL and second on the team to Patrick Kane last season with 41 goals and he also had 35 assists. The Michigan native became the second-youngest Blackhawks player to score 40 goals.
