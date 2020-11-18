Briefly: Mets' Cano suspended for 2021 season

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after his positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.

The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.

The commissioner’s office said Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.

The penalty came less than two weeks after Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.4 billion. Sandy Alderson was hired as team president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen exited the team — Van Wagenen made the trade to get Canó from Seattle in December 2018 after previously being his agent.

Tennis

Alexander Zverev kept his tournament hopes alive with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

With Zverev’s victory, Daniil Medvedev advanced to the semifinals by beating top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the empty O2 Arena Wednesday night, 6-3, 6-3.