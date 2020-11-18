Briefly: Mets' Cano suspended for 2021 season

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after his positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.
The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.
The commissioner’s office said Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.
The penalty came less than two weeks after Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.4 billion. Sandy Alderson was hired as team president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen exited the team — Van Wagenen made the trade to get Canó from Seattle in December 2018 after previously being his agent.
Tennis
Alexander Zverev kept his tournament hopes alive with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.
With Zverev’s victory, Daniil Medvedev advanced to the semifinals by beating top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the empty O2 Arena Wednesday night, 6-3, 6-3.
Zverev, coming off what he had described as one of his worst matches of the season in his opening loss to Medvedev on Monday, led 3-1 in the second set before his Argentine opponent battled back with two breaks.
A visibly frustrated Zverev fired a ball into the empty stands after losing the second set.
The 23-year-old German recovered and broke Schwartzman twice in the third set. Schwartzman, who struggled with unforced errors, sent a forehand into the net to end the match.
The 2018 champion must now beat Djokovic on Friday to advance.
- The political leader of Australia’s Victorian state says despite “incredibly complex” negotiations, he is confident January’s Australian Open tennis tournament will proceed.
Daniel Andrews, the state’s top lawmaker, had cast doubts over planning for the season’s first tennis Grand Slam tournament which is scheduled for Jan. 18-31 at Melbourne Park.
Tennis Australia has been hoping for several months that the Victorian and Australian governments would approve a plan for players to start arriving in mid-December and to quarantine in a special training hub with their restricted entourages.
The Tennis Australia decision to move all events, including the ATP Cup, to Victoria was aimed at avoiding the potential for players being stranded interstate in the event of sudden domestic border closures.
Soccer
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will likely miss the club’s next Premier League game after the Egyptian soccer association said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time.
The 28-year-old Salah, who has mild symptoms, has been in self-isolation in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of el-Gouna, where he arrived earlier this week. He had previously self-isolated in a Cairo hotel.
He first tested positive for the virus on Friday on the eve of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo. The Pharaohs beat Togo 1-0 in Cairo, and 3-1 on Tuesday in Togo’s capital, Lome.
