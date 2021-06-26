Briefly: Messy start mars Tour de France

The mass return of Tour de France fans coincided with chaos and crashes while world champion Julian Alaphilippe avoided most of the carnage to win the opening stage with a punchy attack on Saturday.
The Frenchman was involved in the first pileup caused by a fan that took down a large part of the peloton but he remained on his bike. He surged ahead of the main pack in the final steep climb leading to the finish in Landerneau, crossing the line with an eight-second lead over Michael Matthews. Last year's runner-up, Primoz Roglic, took third.
With France coming to life again and nearly all coronavirus restrictions lifted, the Tour got underway from the western port city of Brest in a festive atmosphere, returning to its traditional slot in the calendar after last year's edition was pushed back to September because of the pandemic.
Throughout the day, enthusiastic fans took to the streets of picturesque villages and thousands of them lined the verdant roads of the Brittany countryside. But some were also careless.
The first big spill was caused by a fan who brandished a cardboard sign and leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, who fell off his bike and took many others down in his slipstream. The Tour cautioned fans to "respect the safety of the riders" and "Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television!"
The second pileup involved dozens of competitors — including four-time Tour champion Chris Froome — riding at full speed near the finish.
The battle for the stage win started just afterward in the Fosse aux Loups, a three-kilometer ascent that includes a 14% gradient. On a ground perfectly suited to his punchy style, Alaphilippe was untouchable.
He made his move with two kilometers left to leave behind Roglic and defending champion Tadej Pogacar.
He became the third French world champion to take the yellow jersey on the opening day of the race after Georges Speicher in 1934 and Bernard Hinault in 1981.
• Dutch rider Demi Vollering won a sprint finish to claim a maiden victory in La Course, the women's one-day race organized as a Tour de France curtain-raiser.
There were several unsuccessful attacks in the last three kilometers uphill before former champion Marianne Vos launched the sprint from a reduced group in the final stretch leading to Landerneau, in the western Brittany region.
Vollering edged Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark in the last meters and Vos — another Dutch rider — finished third. Vollering won the prestigious Liège-Bastogne-Liège classic earlier this season.
College baseball
Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols.
NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday. The teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday afternoon in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final.
The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest.
Vanderbilt returns to the finals for a second straight time. The Commodores won the 2019 CWS. There was no tournament last year because of the pandemic.
The Commodores will meet Mississippi State or Texas in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
Tennis
Jelena Ostapenko and Alex de Minaur tuned up for Wimbledon in the best way possible, winning the first grass-court titles of their careers at the Eastbourne tournament in England.
Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion and a wild-card entry in Eastbourne, collected her first WTA trophy since 2019 and fourth overall by beating Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 in the women's final.
Then the No. 2-seeded de Minaur came back to edge No. 3 seed Lorenzo Sonego 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) over more than 2½ hours in a men's final in which each player collected the same number of total points, 107-107.
That gave the 22-year-old Australian his fifth ATP title and second of 2021.
• Angelique Kerber won her first title since Wimbledon in 2018 by beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Bad Homburg Open in German.
Back in a final for the first time in two years and playing in front of a home crowd, the three-time Grand Slam champion broke Siniakova's serve six times en route to her 13th career WTA singles title.
Obituary
Abdalelah Haroun, a Qatari runner who won bronze in the 400 meters at the 2017 world championships, died Saturday, the Qatar Olympic Committee said. He was 24.
The committee announced Haroun's death on its social media accounts but did not specify how he died.
World Athletics said the former world junior champion "has died in a car crash."
Born in Sudan, Haroun gained eligibility to represent Qatar in 2015, World Athletics said.
Haroun ran the 400 in 44.48 seconds to finish third at the 2017 worlds in London behind winner Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa and Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas. Haroun competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, reaching the semifinal heats.