Briefly: Messi makes Barcelona happy by staying put

Lionel Messi announced Friday that he will stay with Barcelona for the upcoming season.
Messi made the announcement in a video interview published by Goal.com. He said he would not get into a legal dispute with the club.
The decision ended an impasse over his future that started when he told Barcelona that he wanted to leave the club for free at the end of the season.
Barcelona wanted him to finish his contract that runs until June 2021. It claimed that the clause invoked by Messi to leave had expired in June and said that he had to pay the buyout clause of $837 million if he wanted to depart now.
Messi had not made any public statements since the team's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Aug. 14.
• Chelsea took its spending spree on new players to more than $250 million ahead of the new season by signing highly rated Germany attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.
The 21-year-old Havertz, who is one of the great young hopes of German football, moved for a fee that reportedly will rise to a maximum of $92 million and will form part of Chelsea’s new-look attack that also includes fellow new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.
With England left back Ben Chilwell and Brazil center back Thiago Silva also joining the London club in the offseason, manager Frank Lampard is going into the 2020-21 campaign starting Sept. 12 having changed half his team.
Ccyling
The most furious day of racing so far at the Tour de France produced multiple winners.
Wout Van Aert took the Stage 7 victory. It was the resurgent Belgian rider's second win at this year's race.
Defending champion Egan Bernal and other top contenders for the overall title dealt a blow to principal rivals by distancing them in crosswinds on the speedy approach to the finish.
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan got back the green jersey awarded to riders who collect the most points in sprints, after his team caused havoc on the road by riding furiously from the start.
And British rider Adam Yates negotiated the day's multiple traps to keep the overall race leader's yellow jersey.
Track & field
With no fans to cheer them on, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan both broke the rarely run one-hour world record at the Memorial Van Damme meeting in Brussells.
In an empty stadium because of the coronavirus crisis, Hassan first improved the previous women's mark of 18.517 kilometers set by Ethiopia’s Dire Tune at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in 2008 by covering 18.930 kilometers.
In the final race of the meeting, which is part of the Diamond League series, Farah broke Haile Gebrselassie’s 13-year-old record of 21,285 kilometers on his return to the track. Farah, who ran with his training partner Bashir Abdi, established a new world mark of 21.330 kilometers.
