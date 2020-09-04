Briefly: Messi makes Barcelona happy by staying put

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lionel Messi announced Friday that he will stay with Barcelona for the upcoming season.

Messi made the announcement in a video interview published by Goal.com. He said he would not get into a legal dispute with the club.

The decision ended an impasse over his future that started when he told Barcelona that he wanted to leave the club for free at the end of the season.

Barcelona wanted him to finish his contract that runs until June 2021. It claimed that the clause invoked by Messi to leave had expired in June and said that he had to pay the buyout clause of $837 million if he wanted to depart now.

Messi had not made any public statements since the team's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Aug. 14.

• Chelsea took its spending spree on new players to more than $250 million ahead of the new season by signing highly rated Germany attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old Havertz, who is one of the great young hopes of German football, moved for a fee that reportedly will rise to a maximum of $92 million and will form part of Chelsea’s new-look attack that also includes fellow new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.