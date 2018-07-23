Troy Merritt briefly wondered about trying another line of work as time passed following his initial PGA Tour victory more than three years ago.
He can now look forward to two more years as a professional and participation in next month’s PGA Championship after clutch putting earned him his second trophy.
Merritt shot a 5-under 67 on Monday to win the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Ky., by one stroke. He led or shared the lead after each round. This was his second career PGA Tour victory and came with a spot in the PGA Championship at Bellerive in St. Louis.
The win highlights a good run for Merritt, who is 34-under par in his last seven rounds dating back to the second round of last week’s John Deere Classic. He tied for 43rd.
Billy Horschel (67), Richy Werenski (66) and Tom Lovelady (68) were a stroke behind. J.T. Poston was fifth at 21 under, with Brian Gay sixth at 20 under.
Basketball
Dirk Nowitzki is officially signed for a record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavericks announced that they had re-signed the 13-time All-Star. That was their plan when they declined a team option on Nowitzki’s contract at the start of free agency to create more room under the salary cap before signing DeAndre Jordan.
Nowitzki, a former NBA MVP who turned 40 last month, is set to become the first player in NBA history to play 21 consecutive seasons for the same franchise. The 7-foot German is one of six players overall, and the only international player, with more than 30,000 career points.
Swimming
Ryan Lochte posted a photo for the world to see, and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency noticed.
It got him suspended — again.
The longtime U.S. swimming star has been banned from competition until July 2019, which means the 12-time Olympic medalist cannot compete as planned in the national championships that start this week in California. Lochte will also be ineligible for other top meets, including the Pan Pacific Championships later this year and next year’s world championships.
He did not take a banned substance. But he got an intravenous injection of vitamins in May — and since it exceeded 100 milliliters, no matter what was involved, he broke anti-doping rules. The 14-month ban, retroactive to May 24 and announced by USADA, is his second in less than two years following his 10-month suspension for his behavior during a drunken incident that created widespread scorn at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics .
Tennis
Roger Federer withdrew from the Rogers Cup in Toronto next month in order to be in peak condition for the U.S. Open.
Federer is a two-time champion at the Rogers Cup, which alternates between Toronto and Montreal. He’s won twice in Toronto and was runner-up last year in Montreal.
The Rogers Cup, which starts on Aug. 6, still features 19 of the world’s top 20 ranked players.
