Briefly: Meronk leads Dunhill Championship

Adrian Meronk clung on to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship as a couple of home players made big charges on Saturday.
Meronk went to 14 under par overall at Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa with a 1-under 71 that included three birdies but also two bogeys.
It was subdued from Meronk but enough for the overnight leader to stay ahead, although his three-shot lead from Friday was whittled down.
Meronk has already made history here as the first Polish player to lead a European Tour event and is honing in on a maiden tour victory for himself and his country.
Jayden Schaper of South Africa made the biggest move with a 5-under 67 to go second on 13 under, and he saved the best for the end with an eagle and two birdies on his last four holes.
Another home player, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, is third on 11 under after a 68. He picked up all five of his birdies on the back nine.
Sean Crocker of the United States and Adri Arnaus of Spain were tied for fourth, four shots off Meronk's lead.
NBA
The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired another second-round pick — this one in 2027 — from the Utah Jazz, who also sent the Cavs shooting guard Rayjon Tucker in exchange for cash considerations.
It's the third second-round selection added by the Cavs this offseason. They previously picked up second-round picks from Milwaukee (2025) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2026) in separate deals.
The 23-year-old Tucker played in 20 games for Utah as a rookie last season. He averaged 3.1 points in 8.1 minutes.
Figure skating
With two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu sitting it out, 17-year-old Yuma Kagiyama displayed plenty of flair in Osaka, Japan, to win the men's title at the NHK Trophy, the final event of the figure skating Grand Prix series.
Skating to music from the film “Avatar,” Kagiyama landed a quad salchow at the start of his routine and added two quad toe loops en route to 188.61 points in the free skate for a total of 275.87.
Kazuki Tomono was second with 226.62 points followed by Lucas Tsuyoshi Honda with 217.56.
Hanyu, who has asthma, elected not to participate in the NHK Trophy but has said he intends to compete in the Japanese national championships next month.
Kagiyama is the world junior silver medalist and the Japanese junior national champion. He is the son of two-time Olympic figure skater Masakazu Kagiyama.
In the women's event, Kaori Sakamoto produced a near-flawless free skate to win the women's NHK title.
Skating to music from the film “The Matrix,” Sakamoto, who was first after the short program, landed a double axel and followed with a triple flip, triple toe loop combination en route to a score of 153.91 for a total of 229.51.
Olympics
Another test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics was called off as bobsled and skeleton officials canceled plans to have a training week and World Cup race on a newly built track to end this year's sliding season.
The decision comes just days after luge officials also canceled that sport's season-ending World Cup and training week on the track built in Yanqing.
The reason, in both cases, was the same: ongoing concerns about international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China about a year ago.
USA Bobsled and Skeleton and USA Luge are sitting out the pre-Christmas portions of the World Cup schedules in those sports, as are several other nations, because of concerns about international travel and other pandemic-related issues.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!