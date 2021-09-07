Briefly: Medvedev makes U.S. Open semifinals

Daniil Medvedev reached the U.S. Open semifinals on Tuesday for the third straight year, ending the surprising run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 victory.
The No. 2 seed from Russia dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to keep alive his bid for a first Grand Slam title.
Medvedev got close in 2019, falling to Rafael Nadal in a fifth set, before losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in last year’s semifinals.
His match Tuesday couldn’t have started much easier. He broke six times in Van de Zandschulp’s first eight service games and won the second set in just 22 minutes.
Medvedev will play either 18-year-old Carlos Alcazar of Spain or No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, 21, in the semifinals.
Soccer
Spain’s top sports authority accepted the Spanish league’s request to postpone a pair of weekend matches involving teams with players on international duty with South American nations.
The games between Barcelona and Sevilla and Villarreal and Alavés, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be played at later dates. They have not been rescheduled yet.
The Spanish soccer federation had denied the league’s request but Spain’s sports council ruled in favor of the league’s appeal to postpone the matches.
The league had tried to block players from going to South America’s triple-header of World Cup qualifiers because players would return too close to the resumption of matches in Spain. But the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against the league’s complaint and players were allowed to join their national teams.
FIFA extended the international window to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues were due to resume in Europe.
Horse racing
The summer meet at Saratoga Race Course generated a record wagering handle of more than $815 million, the New York Racing Association announced after the close of the 40-day meet.
The previous record was $705.3 million, set in 2019. Average daily handle was $20.3 million.
A year after COVID-19 restrictions snapped the racetrack’s run of five straight meets with paid attendance exceeding 1 million, the track started a new streak as just over 1 million fans attended this year’s meet. Average daily attendance was 26,162. Fans were not permitted last year.
On track, Luis Saez had 64 wins to earn his first riding title, Chad Brown paced all trainers with 41 victories and Klaravich Stables repeated as top owner with 21 wins.
Auto racing
George Russell was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One teammate from 2022 by Mercedes.
The all-British lineup was speculated on for months, and signalled on Monday by Valtteri Bottas’ move from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo next year.
Russell, aged 23, said in a statement he’s “absolutely buzzing.” Russell received a long-term contract but Mercedes did not elaborate.
Russell is a Mercedes protege after joining the team’s young driver programme in 2017.
That year he won the GP3 series, and the next year the Formula Two championship.
He drove once for Mercedes, last December, when he replaced a virus-affected Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Russell was leading until a pit stop error by the tire crew after 63 laps.