Briefly: Medvedev makes U.S. Open semifinals

Daniil Medvedev reached the U.S. Open semifinals on Tuesday for the third straight year, ending the surprising run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 victory.

The No. 2 seed from Russia dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to keep alive his bid for a first Grand Slam title.

Medvedev got close in 2019, falling to Rafael Nadal in a fifth set, before losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in last year’s semifinals.

His match Tuesday couldn’t have started much easier. He broke six times in Van de Zandschulp’s first eight service games and won the second set in just 22 minutes.

Medvedev will play either 18-year-old Carlos Alcazar of Spain or No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, 21, in the semifinals.

Soccer

Spain’s top sports authority accepted the Spanish league’s request to postpone a pair of weekend matches involving teams with players on international duty with South American nations.

The games between Barcelona and Sevilla and Villarreal and Alavés, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be played at later dates. They have not been rescheduled yet.