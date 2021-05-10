Briefly: Medina Spirit heads to Preakness

UW will be the third stop on Vogt’s collegiate journey, which started at Northern Kentucky. After two years at Northern Kentucky, Vogt transferred to Cincinnati, where he’s played in 53 games over the past two seasons.

The 7-foot-1, 260-pounder posted on his Twitter that he had shoulder surgery this offseason.

In his junior year with the Bearcats, he averaged 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, but his minutes and averages dropped this past winter.

• Lindsay Gottlieb is returning to the Pac-12 as the head women's basketball coach at Southern California.

The school announced the hiring of Gottlieb, an assistant coach with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 43-year-old Gottlieb spent the past two seasons with the Cavs after a successful stint as the women's head coach at California, where she built the Golden Bears into a national power from 2011-19. Cal went 179-89 under Gottlieb and made seven NCAA Tournament appearances in her eight seasons in Berkeley, reaching the Bears' first Final Four in 2013.

Cycling

Breakaway rider Taco van der Hoorn narrowly held off the chasing pack to win the third stage of the Giro d'Italia, while Filippo Ganna held onto the pink jersey.