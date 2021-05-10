Briefly: Medina Spirit heads to Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is headed to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes while trainer Bob Baffert said Monday that he won't attend the race to avoid being a distraction in the wake of scrutiny following the colt's failed postrace drug test.
Medina Spirit's Derby win by half a length over Mandaloun on May 1 gave Baffert his record seventh victory in the sport's premier race. That milestone win is now in jeopardy following Baffert's announcement on Sunday that test results revealed the horse had more than twice the state-allowed amount of the steroid betamethasone.
Baffert is appealing the positive test and part of the original sample will be re-tested. If the violation is upheld, Medina Spirit could be disqualified and runner-up Mandaloun elevated to winner.
The trainer has denied all wrongdoing and promised full transparency with Kentucky racing officials. Churchill Downs nonetheless suspended Baffert from entering horses at the track. The Maryland Jockey Club and Pimlico officials say they will decide on Medina Spirit's status in the Triple Crown's middle jewel after reviewing the facts.
College basketball
University of Wisconsin has filled another need for the program.
Transfer center Chris Vogt announced he was joining the Badgers, filling a spot that had been depleted after the departures of big men Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter and Joe Hedstrom this offseason. Reuvers and Potter turned pro and Hedstrom transferred to Valparaiso.
UW will be the third stop on Vogt’s collegiate journey, which started at Northern Kentucky. After two years at Northern Kentucky, Vogt transferred to Cincinnati, where he’s played in 53 games over the past two seasons.
The 7-foot-1, 260-pounder posted on his Twitter that he had shoulder surgery this offseason.
In his junior year with the Bearcats, he averaged 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, but his minutes and averages dropped this past winter.
• Lindsay Gottlieb is returning to the Pac-12 as the head women's basketball coach at Southern California.
The school announced the hiring of Gottlieb, an assistant coach with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 43-year-old Gottlieb spent the past two seasons with the Cavs after a successful stint as the women's head coach at California, where she built the Golden Bears into a national power from 2011-19. Cal went 179-89 under Gottlieb and made seven NCAA Tournament appearances in her eight seasons in Berkeley, reaching the Bears' first Final Four in 2013.
Cycling
Breakaway rider Taco van der Hoorn narrowly held off the chasing pack to win the third stage of the Giro d'Italia, while Filippo Ganna held onto the pink jersey.
Van der Hoorn, a Dutch rider, was the last remaining member of an early breakaway in the 118-mile route from Biella to Canale, which featured three categorized climbs. He managed to finish four seconds in front of the main pack.
Davide Cimolai crossed second, four seconds behind, and Peter Sagan was third with the same time. Ganna, who won the time trial that opened the race, is 16 seconds ahead of Tobias Foss in the overall standings. Remco Evenepoel is third, 20 seconds back.
Hockey
Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed back fans to the United Center with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.
Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months. It was the last U.S.-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist in Chicago’s second straight win. MacKenzie Entwistle became the ninth player to score his first career goal with the Blackhawks this year.